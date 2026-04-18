Apple Just Leaked iOS 27 Features Early: New Visual Intelligence Coming to iPhone

Apple seems to have inadvertently revealed several key features of its upcoming iOS 27 update, which is expected to be officially announced during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2026. The update is poised to focus on enhancing user convenience and efficiency, with significant advancements in visual intelligence, health integration, and AI-powered tools. These potential features provide a glimpse into how Apple continues to refine its ecosystem to better serve its users.

Visual Intelligence: Smarter, More Intuitive Features

iOS 27 is expected to bring substantial improvements in visual intelligence, allowing your device to handle everyday tasks with greater speed and accuracy.

Nutrition Tracking Made Easy: The update introduces a feature that allows you to scan nutrition labels on food packaging. Your device will extract essential details, such as calorie counts, sugar levels and other nutritional information, and seamlessly integrate them into the Health app. This tool is designed to help you monitor your dietary habits with greater precision, offering a convenient way to stay on top of your nutrition goals.

The update introduces a feature that allows you to scan nutrition labels on food packaging. Your device will extract essential details, such as calorie counts, sugar levels and other nutritional information, and seamlessly integrate them into the Health app. This tool is designed to help you monitor your dietary habits with greater precision, offering a convenient way to stay on top of your nutrition goals. Automatic Contact Creation: Another practical enhancement is the ability to scan phone numbers, email addresses and physical addresses from sources like business cards or flyers. Once scanned, your device will automatically create new contacts, saving you time and minimizing errors from manual entry. This feature streamlines the process of managing your connections, making it easier to stay organized.

These updates aim to simplify routine tasks, allowing you to focus on more meaningful activities while your device handles the details.

Wallet App: A More Versatile Digital Companion

The Wallet app is set to become even more versatile in iOS 27, further solidifying its role as an essential tool for managing your daily life.

Digital Scanning for Passes: A new feature will enable you to scan and store items such as gym memberships, event tickets and other passes directly into the app. By digitizing these items, you can eliminate the need to carry physical cards or tickets, consolidating everything into one easily accessible digital space. This enhancement not only reduces clutter but also ensures that your important passes are always within reach.

With these updates, the Wallet app continues to evolve into a comprehensive digital hub that simplifies how you manage your personal and professional commitments.

Safari Gets Smarter with AI

Safari, Apple’s web browser, is expected to use artificial intelligence to enhance your browsing experience, making it more intuitive and efficient.

AI-Powered Tab Management: The browser will introduce a feature that automatically names and groups tabs based on their content. For instance, if you’re researching travel destinations, Safari might organize related tabs under a single label like “Vacation Planning.” This intelligent organization helps you keep track of your browsing activity, reducing the frustration of losing important tabs during multitasking or complex research.

This update is designed to make navigating multiple tabs more seamless, making sure that you can focus on your tasks without unnecessary distractions.

What to Expect at WWDC 2026

While these leaked features offer an exciting preview of iOS 27, they likely represent only a fraction of what Apple plans to unveil at WWDC 2026. The event is expected to showcase additional updates and innovations that will further shape the future of Apple’s ecosystem. With a strong emphasis on visual intelligence, health integration and AI-driven tools, the conference will likely highlight how these advancements will enhance your interaction with Apple devices. As Apple continues to refine its software, the upcoming updates promise to deliver a more streamlined and user-friendly experience.

The anticipation surrounding WWDC 2026 underscores the growing excitement for iOS 27 and its potential to redefine how you interact with your iPhone. Stay tuned for more details as Apple officially unveils its vision for the future of iOS.

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Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



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