MINISFORUM DeskMini UM350 Linux mini PC launches from $299

MINISFORUM have announced the launch of their new Linux mini PC which comes pre-installed with the Manjaro Linux operating system and takes the form of the DeskMini UM350 which is now available to purchase price from $299 upwards. Manjaro is an accessible, friendly, and open-source operating system which has been designed to focus on user-friendliness and accessibility and measures just 127 x 127.5 x 51.3mm in size.

The DeskMini UM350 has been built to work “straight out of the box” and comes supplied with a variety of software already pre-installed for convenience. The beauty of running Linux offers users control over their hardware and settings making the system ideal for a wide range of applications whether it be for work, home entertainment or development environments.

The MINISFORUM DeskMini UM350 PC is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3550H processor offering 4 Cores and 8 Threads with a Total L2 Cache 2MB , Total L3 Cache 4MB , Base Clock 2.1 GHz , Up to 3.7GHz. Graphics are provided by a Radeon Vega 8 GPU and supported by DDR4 8GB×2 Dual channel. On-board storage takes the form of M.2 2280 256GB / 512GB PCle SSD together with a M.2 2280 256GB / 512GB PCle SSD and M.2 2230 WIFI Support.

DeskMini UM350 Linux mini PC

“The UM350 x Manjaro includes a license of CrossOver Linux One. CrossOver Linux One is the simplest solution for running many (but not all) Windows applications and games on your Linux computer eliminating the need to purchase a Windows license, rebooting into a partition, or using an extra virtual machine.

It is a platform for launching Windows programs at native speeds, without running Windows, with seamless incorporating into your desktop environment. CrossOver runs many Windows productivity softwares, games, and utilities on your UM350 without losing gigabytes of your hard disk space.”

“DeskMini UM350 drives up to three independent displays with incredible clarity and maximum productivity in your workflow with excellent triple display solutions using HDMI, DisplayPort as well as USB-C output. DeskMini UM350 has dual-channel DDR4 (SODIMM Slots×2) and M.2 2280 PCle SSD. It also support storage expansion—1×2.5 inch SATA HDD Slot (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s). More storage space that make the mini PC run more smoothly.”

Source : Liliputing : MINISFORUM

