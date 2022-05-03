Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux laptop launches from $1,895

If you’re in the market for a Linux laptop you may be interested to know that the new Kubuntu Focus M2 laptop has recently launched powered by an Intel Core i7-12700H Alder Lake-H processor. The latest version builds on the previous laptop model launched back in 2019 and now features NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics and is available to purchase from $1,895. The Linux laptop is now available to preorder and shipping is expected to take place next week from May 9, 2022 onwards.

The base model includes a 15.6 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel 165 Hz IPS LCD display, and a processor supported by 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory together with PCIe 4 NVMe storage in the form of a 500 GB capacity drive and a NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card. If your budget can stretch you can upgrade these components to a RTX 3080 Ti GPU, 64 GB of RAM and add up to 4 TB of storage thanks to the dual M.2 2280 slots.

Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux laptop

The latest laptop ships with Kubuntu 22.04 LTS software installed, based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS with the KDE 5.24 LTS desktop environment and a “set of tools a and drivers specifically for the Kubuntu Focus M2 laptop” explains Brad Linder over on the Liliputing website.

“The notebook has an 80 Wh battery and 230 Wh power supply, a body that measures 14.1″ x 9.5″ x 1″ and which weighs about 5.3 pounds. It has a backlit keyboard with support for multiple color options (but it’s single-zone lighting, rather than per-key), a number pad, and support for WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and Gigabit Ethernet connections.

Other features include stereo 2W speakers, a 2MP/1080p webcam with a privacy shutter, and a set of ports that includes Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an SD card reader, as well as dual audio jacks.”

Source : Liliputing : Phoronix : @KubuntuF

