MSI Prestige 16 and 16 EVO mini LED laptops launch

MSI has introduced two new additions to its range of laptops this week in the form of the new Prestige 16 and Prestige 16 EVO, both of which are powered by Intel 12th Gen Core i7 processors. The Prestige 16 laptop is equipped with a QHD+ mini LED display supporting HDR and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

While the 16 Evo features a 165 Hz IPS LCD display offering users a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels with 100% sRGB color gamut. The 16 EVO also does not support discrete graphics and because of this is expected to have a longer battery life than the 16. Check out the full specifications for both in the table below.

MSI Prestige laptops

Both laptops are equipped with Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader, and Intel Killer WiFi AX1675 wireless card with WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support, stereo 2W speakers, a full HD webcam with IR support for face recognition and a fingerprint sensor plus an 82Wh battery.

“The MSI Prestige 16 has a decent discrete GPU performance from NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and is the first Prestige laptop that has a 16:10 ratio mini-LED panel. With the MSI True Color Technology, it reaches the high dynamic range (HDR) with DisplayHDR 1000 standard, which significantly expands the range of two important factors—contrast ratio and color accuracy.

Thanks to Dynamic Cooler Boost, MSI’s patented dual-fan thermal technology, Prestige 16/Prestige 16 EVO are powerful laptops that maintain less than 35 dB background noise. For business users who hold online conferences frequently, they can expect to have smooth video conferencing experience with the quadruple microphone and Ambient Light Sensor that come along with AI noise canceling solution.”

Source : MSI : Liliputing

