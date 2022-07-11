MSI G274QRFW 27 inch Esports monitor in white

MSI has created a new 27 inch Rapid IPS WQHD monitor available in white and sporting a native resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 170 Hz over DisplayPort 1.4 or 144 Hz over HDMI 2.0b. The new MSI Esports monitor also features a console mode that does 120 Hz at 1080p.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. But in the meantime you can jump over to the official MSI website for more details on where the Esports monitor will be available to purchase worldwide.

MSI Esports monitor specifications:

– Rapid IPS – Provides 1ms GTG fast response time, optimizes screen colors and brightness.

– WQHD High Resolution – Games will look even better, displaying more details.

– 170Hz Refresh Rate – Respond faster with smoother frames.

– 1ms GTG Response Time – Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.

– NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible – Prevent screen tearing or stuttering, producing ultra-smooth lag-free gameplay.

– HDR Ready – Provide eye-catching detail through contrast and shadows adjustment.

– Night Vision – Smart black tuner to brighten your day by bringing out the fine details in dark areas.

– Wide Color Gamut – Game colors and details will look more realistic and refined.

– Frameless Design – Enjoy the ultimate gaming experience with super narrow bezels.

– Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light – Game even longer and prevent eye strain and fatigue.

– 178° Wide Viewing Angle – Colors and details will stay sharp at more angles with a 178° wide viewing angle.

– RGB LED – Mesmerizing RGB LED backlight accompanies you through every battle.

– Less Blue Light Pro – Use a hardware solution to reduce the light emission in the blue-violet region of the blue light spectrum (wavelength 415 to 455 nm).

– Adjustable Stand – Easily change the position of the monitor for maximum ergonomics.

“The panel is of the regular 8-bit + FRC type, has a 1 ms response time and a 300 NITS brightness, with a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and it supports 125 percent of the SRGB colour gamut. The G274QRFW supports AMD Freesync Premium and is G-Sync compatible, with a refresh rate range of 48 to 170 Hz. MSI has also implemented what the company calls Night Vision, which helps brighten up dark scenes in games. The monitor also features anti-flicker technology and what MSI calls Less Blue Light Pro, which reduces the blue light emitted by the display. No word on pricing or when it will be shipping was provided.”

Source : MSI

