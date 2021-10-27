AOC unveil three new gaming monitors offering 144, 170 and 240Hz

AOC has this week introduced its new 240 Hz gaming monitors for the brand AGON offering 3 new screens to choose from depending on your budget and requirements and taking the form of the (27″) AG274QXM (QHD @ 170 Hz), 27″ AG274UXP (4K @ 144 Hz) and the 27″ AG274QG (QHD @ 240 Hz). All monitors feature a four sided frameless design and are equipped with IPS panels and support for VESA DisplayHDR 600 technology.

The AGON PRO AG274QXM will be available later this month priced at £850 while the AGON PRO AG274UXP will be available from February 2022 priced at £770, together with the AGON PRO AG274QG which hasn’t yet had its price confirmed. All three monitors are have a 120 mm height-adjustable stand and are equipped with a 4 port USB 3.2 hub.

27″ AG274QXM 170 Hz gaming monitor

“The 27” AG274QXM employs an award-winning design (Red Dot Design Award) and comes with a monitor shield (Shadow Shield) to reduce reflections from sunlight or bright stage lights. The exceptional Mini LED backlight technology and a fast IPS panel with a QHD resolution (2560 x 1440) offers 576 dimming zones for DisplayHDR 1000 support to achieve a minimised halo effect and better brightness uniformity compared to edge-lit HDR displays, while reducing the monitor’s thickness.

The high-tier VESA certified DisplayHDR 1000 ensures a peak brightness of 1000 nits and deep, inky black levels, all within the same frame. Capable of 1.07 billion colours and with a DCI-P3 gamut area of 99%2, the AG274QXM offers a superb colour experience. Gamers from all levels, particularly competitive gamers, will appreciate the monitor’s 170 Hz refresh rate with 1 ms GtG for silky-smooth visuals. With its G-SYNC compatibility, the monitor offers stutter- and tearing-free gameplay even with HDR turned on.”

27″ AG274UXP 144 Hz gaming monitor

“The 27” AG274UXP is equipped with a Nano IPS panel with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) to deliver extremely sharp images with its 163 PPI pixel density. By combining a 4K resolution with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms GtG response time, the monitor fully delivers on the competitive front. The colour-accurate monitor offers VESA DisplayHDR 600 for rich, bright and dynamic visuals by featuring a very high brightness, 1.07 billion colours and covering 98% of the DCI-P3 gamut area.

The monitor has a 4-side frameless design for the extra sleek look, which received the Red Dot Design Award, and it also comes with a Shadow Shield. Thanks to its HDMI 2.1 support, the AG274UXP is fully compatible with the new-gen consoles, which can output 4K @ 120 Hz and can support variable refresh rate. Tearing and stuttering both on consoles and PC is eliminated as it is G-SYNC compatible.”

27″ AG274QG 240 Hz gaming monitor

“The 27” AG274QG features a fast IPS panel with QHD resolution (2560 x 1440) and a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz to deliver both incredibly detailed and butter-smooth gameplay. With a response time of 1 ms GtG, ghosting is virtually non-existent, and latency-aficionados can even measure their system latency thanks to the built-in NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer. By connecting a Reflex-supported mouse such as AOC’s GM500, the analyser can give users instant feedback on the system latency. Rich, vivid images are also one of the AG274QG’s strengths.

With 1.07 billion colours, a 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 area, the AG274QG is also VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified and displays eye-watering bright sunlight and scary deep shadows at the same time. The NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE certification means that the monitor employs a top-notch NVIDIA G-SYNC processor to guarantee lifelike HDR, excellent contrast and ultra-low latency for a spectacular, immersive gaming experience. The monitor also features the same award-winning design and the Shadow Shield.”

Source : AOC

