MINISFORUM EliteMini H31G NVIDIA graphics mini PC launches from $399

A new mini PC will soon be launching via the Indigogo crowdfunding website designed by MINISFORUM, with early bird pledges available from $399. The new compact PC is equipped with Nvidia graphics and powered by an Intel 10nm Core processor, offering a Turbo Frequency of 3.4GHz and supported by 16GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM. MINISFORUM is hoping to start shipping the EliteMini H31G during November 2020.

“In our eight years of Mini PC design, we listened to every user’s opinions, and on this basis, we carried out a lot of innovation, injected new design concepts, selected better materials, carefully produced, pursued excellent quality, repeatedly optimized integration, to achieve the best .”

“You can also opt for up to an Intel COre i7-9700F processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, with a top-of-the-line model featuring those specs selling for $869.” says Brad Linder from Liliputing.



Other support hardware includes 1 × 2.5 inch SATA3.0 HDD or SSD 1×M.2 2280 SATA SSD or M.2 2280 NVME SSD. As the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign launches we will keep you up to speed as always in the meantime follow the link below to jump over and register your details to be notified directly.

Source : Liliputing : Indiegogo

