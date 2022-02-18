AMD Ryzen 6000HS with RDNA 2 graphics performance analysis

Computers and laptops equipped with the new AMD Ryzen 6000HS range of processors have started rolling out to stores. Offering 8 CPU cores a base clock of 3.3 GHz and a Total L3 Cache of 16MB in the Ryzen 9 6900HS . Newly available chips take the form of the Ryzen 9 6980HS, Ryzen 9 6900HS, Ryzen 7 6800HS and Ryzen 5 6600HS. The team over at Linus Tech Tips have created a short video detailing more about the performance you can expect from the Ryzen 6000 CPU and systems equipped with them.

AMD Ryzen 6000HS

The new Ryzen 6000 chips feature a wealth of new technology with AMD focusing on thin and light machines that are 18 mm thick or less. The Ryzen 6000 ‘Rembrandt’ mobile processors were showcased at this year’s CES 2022 back in January and feature the new Zen 3+ CPU architecture and RDNA 2 graphics. Toms Hardware explain a little more about the rivalry between AMD and Intel.

“AMD is quite scathing in its assessment of Intel’s new Alder Lake processors, calling into question the company’s x86 hybrid approach as it claims the Ryzen 6000 chips have better performance, performance-per-watt, and battery life. AMD’s representatives were clear in our briefings: They believe that Ryzen 6000’s Zen 3+ cores offer more power efficiency than Alder Lake’s Efficiency cores and more performance than its Performance cores, but all with one group of eight high-performance Zen 3+ cores that AMD claims have a superior dynamic range.”

