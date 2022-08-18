Crucoon inflatable tent features air beam technology

Anyone searching for a convenient shelter to help protect them from the elements while out and about may be interested in the Crucoon. A lightweight inflatable tent that features a water resistant exterior and air beam technology, enabling it to be set out in less than 60 seconds.

Launched by Kickstarter the tent has already raised over $100,000 thanks to nearly 300 backers with still 35 days remaining. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $329 or £274 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Sometimes you just want to get away. The world has its way and you just want to have your own perfect spot. One where the weather is always perfect and you decide how much sun and sound can come in. The Crucoon by Crua is the coziest retreat, quietest oasis, calmest cloud, most tranquil private space on the go. An insulated cocoon that sets up in seconds to provide a calm and quiet space anywhere. Whether reading, sleeping, or just relaxing the sound dampening and light blocking properties of the Crucoon will provide you the privacy you need. And the Graphene-infused insulation will keep you warm when it’s cold and cool when it’s hot in a highly efficient manner. So pack size and weight is super low. “

Crucoon inflatable tent

If the Crucoon crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Crucoon inflatable tent project play the promotional video below.

“When I designed the first Crua tent in 2014 it was simply out of necessity. I couldn’t find a tent that offered me any reasonable level of insulation. I wanted a correctly insulated tent so that my family’s camping experience could be a memorable one. From that first tent, spawned several new insulated tents in all shapes and sizes.”

“Now, we are moving beyond just the tent. We would like to introduce you to the Crucoon… this is not just a tent, it’s so much more. It’s your private space when you are on the go. There is practically no end to where the Crucoon can go. We can’t wait to get these into your hands and see all the places you’ll go with the Crucoon!”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the inflatable tent, jump over to the official Crucoon crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

