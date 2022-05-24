Daggerfish lightweight portable campfire grill from $35

Campers, trekkers and outdoor enthusiasts searching for a lightweight flatpack grill which can be used for a wide variety of different outdoor food preparation, may be interested in the Daggerfish campfire grill. Launched via Kickstarter campaign is already nearly reached its required pledge goal with still 23 days remaining and features a design that allows it to fold flat when needed for easy transportation.

“At Daggerfish, we focus on using natural materials in all our products, and so we’ve made every part of this grill sustainable, biodegradable, or recyclable, using stainless steel, domestic hardwoods, and natural cotton fabric.”

Campfire grill

If the Daggerfish crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Daggerfish campfire grill project checkout the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $35 or £28 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The Campfire Grill makes it easy to grill meat, vegetables and more over the coals from your campfire. The angled edges not only add strength, they also turn every grill into a grill basket, keeping your food from falling into the fire.Camping with a grill lets you cook more than just meat and veggies. Use the grill as a pot stand and combine freshly grilled food with pastas, rice, soups and more. “

“The angled edges of the grill work like miniature i-beams, creating a strong and rigid structure while reducing weight. The grill tray weighs only 7 ounces, but can support over 20 pounds! This strength lets you use the Campfire Grill as a stand for a Dutch oven or other heavy pot, so you can grill meat, sauté vegetables, and combine everything together to cook a meal for a crowd.”

“Every part of the grill nests together, so whether you’re carrying one grill or several, they’ll pack flat and won’t take up any extra space in your pack. This lets you mix and match different parts of the grill, so you’re always carrying exactly the right amount of gear for your trip. Combine two grills together to create a extra-large grilling surface and support for a Dutch oven, or separate the grills to create a two-zone fire for direct and indirect grilling. “

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the campfire grill, jump over to the official Daggerfish crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

