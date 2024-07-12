Minisforum AtomMan G7 Pt World’s First AMD Advantage Certified mini PC

This week Minisforum has unveiled its new groundbreaking mini PC in the form of the G7 Pt, the first mini PC to receive AMD Advantage certification. This certification ensures that the G7 Pt meets stringent performance and efficiency standards, making it an ideal choice for extreme gamers and high-performance creators.

Key Takeaways First AMD Advantage certified Mini PC

Powered by AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX processor

Equipped with AMD Radeon RX7600M XT graphics

Patented Cold Wave Ultra cooling technology

Supports up to 96 GB of DDR5 memory

Triple display output with HDMI 2.1, DP 2.0, and USB-C

Ultra-fast WiFi 7 technology

Stylish design with dual RGB backlight panels

The G7 Pt is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX processor, which features a 5 nm process and Zen 4 architecture. With 16 cores and 32 threads, and an 80 MB high-speed cache, this CPU can handle the most demanding tasks with ease. The processor’s max boost clock of up to 5.4 GHz ensures that the G7 Pt excels in scenarios ranging from AAA gaming to 3D rendering and AI computation.

Complementing the powerful CPU is the AMD Radeon RX7600M XT graphics card. This GPU features RDNA 3 architecture, 32 compute units, and 2048 stream processors. With 8 GB of GDDR6 memory and a game frequency of 2300 MHz, the G7 Pt delivers an exceptional gaming experience, with an average frame rate 26% higher than the previous generation.

Exclusive Patented Cold Wave Ultra Cooling Technology

The G7 Pt features Minisforum’s patented Cold Wave Ultra cooling architecture, which provides a maximum cooling capacity of 205 W. This ensures stable performance even under high loads. Key features of this cooling system include:

Vertical single heat pipe dual air outlet series structure

Double-sided four-fan design

Dual liquid metal cooling

8 heat pipe separated circulation chain

Enhanced DDR/SSD active cooler

Noise levels as low as 45 dB

The G7 Pt supports up to 96 GB of DDR5 5200 MHz memory and is the world’s first mini PC with PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD. It includes one M.2 PCIe 5.0 and one M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slot, supporting RAID 0 and RAID 1. With PCIe 5.0 SSDs, data transfer speeds and bandwidth are doubled compared to PCIe 4.0, offering lower latency and better energy efficiency.

Triple Display Output

Enhance productivity with the G7 Pt’s triple display support through HDMI 2.1, DP 2.0, and USB-C full-feature video output ports. Users can connect up to three 4K monitors simultaneously, significantly boosting workflow efficiency.

The latest WiFi 7 technology in the G7 Pt provides higher network transfer rates and lower latency, making it perfect for high-bandwidth applications like 8K video streaming. Additionally, the LINE OUT function supports high-power headphones or standalone speakers, delivering high-quality audio output with minimal distortion and noise.

The G7 Pt mini PC features dual RGB backlight panels and unique designs from renowned comic artists, giving it a distinctive personality. The newly designed magnetic base and concealed power cable help save desk space, adding to its sleek and modern aesthetic.

AMD Advantage Certification

Pricing and Availability

The Minisforum G7 Pt is available for purchase directly from Minisforum’s official website and select retail partners, from $999 for a limited time allowing you to save $250 off the recommended retail price of $1,249. Pricing details vary based on configuration and region, so potential buyers are encouraged to visit the website for the most up-to-date information.

For those interested in learning more about the latest advancements in compact computing, other areas of interest might include the benefits of AMD’s Smart Access Memory and SmartShift technologies, as well as the impact of PCIe 5.0 on data transfer speeds. Additionally, exploring the future of WiFi 7 and its applications in high-bandwidth scenarios could provide valuable insights.



