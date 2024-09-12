New GPU Dock transforms a handheld in a 1440P games console

The KHADAS Mind GPU Dock is transforming the handheld gaming experience by allowing you to convert your portable gaming PC into a formidable 1440p games console. This innovative dock, compatible with both USB 4 and Thunderbolt 4 devices, features a powerful RTX 4060 TI desktop GPU with an impressive 16 GB of VRAM. By significantly boosting your gaming performance, this GPU dock opens up a world of possibilities for handheld gaming enthusiasts. Check out the video below created by ETA Prime to learn more about the KHADAS Mind Graphics Dock its gaming performance.

KHADAS Mind Graphics GPU Dock

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Transforms handheld gaming PC into a 1440p gaming powerhouse.

Compatible with USB 4 and Thunderbolt 4 devices.

Features RTX 4060 TI desktop GPU with 16 GB of VRAM.

Offers multiple ports: USB 4/Thunderbolt 4, SD card reader, audio jack, power button, volume rocker, Ethernet, HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.2.

Supports DLSS and frame generation technology for enhanced performance.

High benchmark scores and real-world gaming performance on demanding titles.

Overclocking capabilities and high sustained power output of up to 170 Watts.

Simple setup with USB 4 connection and Nvidia driver installation.

Supports various gaming peripherals and built-in stereo speakers.

Delivers smooth gaming experience with high frame rates.

Versatile and adaptable for different handheld devices.

The setup process is straightforward and user-friendly, making it accessible to gamers of all skill levels. Simply connect your handheld device to the dock via USB 4, install the latest Nvidia driver, and you’re ready to embark on your enhanced gaming journey. The dock offers a wide range of ports and built-in features to support not only gaming but also various other functionalities, ensuring a versatile and comprehensive user experience.

Seamless Compatibility and Extensive Connectivity

One of the key strengths of this graphics dock is its seamless compatibility with devices that support USB 4 or Thunderbolt 4. This ensures high-speed data transfer and connectivity, which are essential for smooth and uninterrupted gaming. The dock comes equipped with a wealth of ports, including:

USB 4/Thunderbolt 4

SD card reader

Audio jack

Power button

Volume rocker

Ethernet

HDMI

DisplayPort

USB 3.2

These extensive connectivity options allow you to effortlessly connect various peripherals and external devices, such as gaming mice, keyboards, and Bluetooth controllers, further enhancing your gaming experience. The dock also features built-in stereo speakers that provide quality audio output, eliminating the need for external speakers and streamlining your gaming setup.

Handheld GPU Dock

Enhanced Graphics and Performance

At the heart of this groundbreaking handheld GPU dock is the RTX 4060 TI GPU, a powerful graphics card boasting 16 GB of VRAM. This GPU enables high-resolution 1440p gaming, delivering stunning visuals and smooth gameplay that will immerse you in your favorite gaming worlds like never before. The dock supports innovative technologies such as DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), which uses AI to upscale lower-resolution images, enhancing performance without compromising on visual quality. Additionally, frame generation technology further boosts performance by predicting and generating additional frames, ensuring a fluid and seamless gaming experience.

The dock’s impressive performance is evident in its high benchmark scores in 3D Mark Night Raid and Time Spy, which demonstrate its ability to handle even the most demanding games with ease. Real-world gaming tests on popular titles such as Black Myth Wukong, Red Dead 2, Elden Ring, Forza Horizon 5, Hogwarts Legacy, and Cyberpunk 2077 further showcase the dock’s capability to deliver smooth and enjoyable gameplay experiences.

For those seeking to push the boundaries of performance, the dock offers overclocking capabilities, allowing you to unleash the full potential of the GPU beyond its standard performance. With a high sustained power output of up to 170 Watts, the dock ensures consistent performance during extended gaming sessions, preventing throttling and maintaining optimal gameplay. Manual CPU adjustments provide an additional layer of control, allowing you to fine-tune settings to suit your specific gaming needs and preferences.

Versatility and Future Potential

The potential for further testing with other handheld devices suggests that this graphics dock is not only powerful but also versatile and adaptable. As the handheld gaming market continues to evolve, the dock’s compatibility with a range of devices positions it as a future-proof investment for gaming enthusiasts.

This new KHADAS Mind GPU Dock is a fantastic option for handheld gaming, transforming your portable device into a high-performance 1440p gaming powerhouse. With its powerful RTX 4060 TI GPU, extensive connectivity options, and user-friendly setup, it significantly enhances your gaming experience, delivering stunning visuals, smooth gameplay, and a wealth of features to elevate your handheld gaming to new heights. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a hardcore enthusiast, this dock is an essential addition to your gaming arsenal, offering the performance and versatility needed to take your gaming to the next level.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



