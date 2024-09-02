Beelink EX Dock external GPU performance tested

The Beelink GTI Mini PC, when paired with the EX GPU Dock an affordable external GPU docking station, transforms into a powerful gaming machine capable of handling even the most demanding titles with ease. This overview and performance test by ETA Prime provides more insights into the hardware specifications, setup process, and performance benchmarks of this powerful combination, focusing on the integration of the RTX 4090 GPU graphics card.

Beelink Multi-Functional EX External GPU

TD;LR Key Takeaways : Pairing the Beelink GTI Mini PC with the EX GPU Dock transforms it into a high-performance gaming machine.

The Beelink GTI Mini PC features a 145W power supply, fingerprint sensor, PCIe x8 slot, dual stereo speakers, and comprehensive I/O ports.

The EX GPU Dock includes a 600W power supply, slots for M.2 SSD and external Wi-Fi module, and two 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

Setup involves considering power supply requirements, BIOS settings, and TDP adjustments for optimal performance.

Performance benchmarks with RTX 4090 GPU show high frame rates and detailed graphics in demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Forza Horizon 5, Hogwarts Legacy, and Black Myth Wukong.

The setup is suitable for high-end gaming but can also accommodate lower-end GPUs for different performance needs.

Overall, the Beelink GTI Mini PC and EX GPU Dock offer a powerful and versatile gaming solution.

Beelink GTI Mini PC

The Beelink GTI Mini PC is a compact powerhouse designed to deliver high performance in a small form factor. Some of its key features include:

Integrated 145W power supply, ensuring sufficient power for all components

Fingerprint sensor for easy and secure login, enhancing user convenience

PCIe x8 slot for faster and more stable connections, crucial for high-performance tasks

Dual stereo speakers for clear audio output

Comprehensive I/O ports, including USB 3.2, USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, and dual 2.5GB Ethernet, offering extensive connectivity options

These features make the Beelink GTI Mini PC a versatile and capable foundation for a high-performance gaming setup when paired with the EX GPU Dock.

Beelink EX

The EX GPU Dock is designed to accommodate and power high-end graphics cards, such as the RTX 4090, allowing the Beelink GTI Mini PC to deliver desktop-class gaming performance. The dock features an impressive array of features, including:

Built-in 600W power supply, capable of supporting power-hungry GPUs like the RTX 4090

Additional slots for M.2 SSD and an external Wi-Fi module, expanding storage and connectivity options

Two 8-pin PCIe power connectors for stable power delivery to the GPU

A bracket to securely hold the Mini PC and GPU, maintaining a compact and organized setup

These features ensure that the EX GPU Dock can effectively harness the power of the RTX 4090, allowing the Beelink GTI Mini PC to deliver exceptional gaming performance.

Setup and Configuration: Optimizing for Performance

Integrating the RTX 4090 GPU into the EX GPU Dock involves several steps to ensure optimal performance. First, it is crucial to consider the power supply requirements to ensure stable operation. The booting and initial setup process is straightforward, with BIOS settings and TDP adjustments necessary to maximize the capabilities of the RTX 4090.

These configurations ensure that the system runs efficiently, allowing the Beelink GTI Mini PC and EX GPU Dock to deliver the best possible gaming experience.

External GPU Performance Benchmarks

To assess the performance of the Beelink GTI Mini PC with the EX GPU Dock and RTX 4090, several demanding games were tested:

Cyberpunk 2077 at 1440p with ray tracing: The system handled the game smoothly, delivering high frame rates and detailed graphics.

The system handled the game smoothly, delivering high frame rates and detailed graphics. Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 1440p: Performance was consistent, with no noticeable lag or stuttering.

Performance was consistent, with no noticeable lag or stuttering. Forza Horizon 5 at 1440p and 4K: Both resolutions provided a seamless gaming experience, showcasing the system’s versatility.

Both resolutions provided a seamless gaming experience, showcasing the system’s versatility. Hogwarts Legacy at 1440p with ray tracing: The game ran efficiently, with ray tracing enhancing visual fidelity.

The game ran efficiently, with ray tracing enhancing visual fidelity. Black Myth Wukong at 1440p: The system maintained high performance, ensuring an immersive gaming experience.

These benchmarks demonstrate the impressive capabilities of the Beelink GTI Mini PC and EX GPU Dock when paired with the RTX 4090, delivering smooth and visually stunning gameplay across a range of demanding titles.

Versatility and Scalability: Adapting to Different Performance Needs

While the combination of the Beelink GTI Mini PC, EX GPU Dock, and RTX 4090 is undeniably powerful, it is important to note that this setup is highly versatile and can be adapted to suit different performance needs. Lower-end GPUs can be used in place of the RTX 4090 to achieve varying levels of performance, making this setup accessible to a wider range of users with different budgets and requirements.

This scalability ensures that the Beelink GTI Mini PC and EX GPU Dock remain a viable option for gamers and professionals alike, offering the flexibility to customize the setup based on individual needs and preferences.

The Beelink GTI Mini PC, when paired with the EX GPU Dock and RTX 4090, delivers exceptional gaming performance, capable of handling the most demanding games with ease. This powerful combination offers a compact and versatile solution for high-end gaming, while also providing the flexibility to adapt to different performance needs by accommodating a range of GPUs.

With its impressive hardware specifications, straightforward setup process, and outstanding performance benchmarks, the Beelink GTI Mini PC and EX GPU Dock represent a compelling choice for gamers and professionals seeking a powerful and adaptable gaming solution. Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of external graphics card docking stations :

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals