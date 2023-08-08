Khadas Mind RX 7600M XT mini PC gaming with external GPU

If like us you are looking forward to the launch of the new powerful 12 core Khadas Mind mini PC via Indiegogo. You might be interested in this new video created by ETA Prime showing the performance you can expect from this palm sized computer when gaming using an external graphics card in the form of the Oculink Radeon RX 7600M XT eGPU.

This compact PC powerhouse boasts a formidable 12-core x86 CPU and the potential to accommodate up to 32GB DDR5 RAM. While its standalone performance is already impressive, the true marvel of the Khadas Mind lies in its expandability, particularly in the realm of GPU prowess.

Enter the GPD G1, an Oculink external graphics card that perfectly aligns with the vision of the Khadas Mind. This combination propels the mini PC into a new stratosphere of speed and performance, redefining the boundaries of what’s possible in such a compact form factor. The fusion of Khadas Mind and Oculink technology heralds a new era of computing supremacy.

Khadas Mind modular PC combined with RX 7600M XT external GPU

Despite its small size, the Khadas Mind is capable of running games at 4K resolution with over 60 FPS, even reaching up to 90 FPS with games like Forza Horizon 5. This 12-core mini PC is being hailed as a next-generation portable workstation, set to launch on Indiegogo soon. It will offer a variety of modules, including a GPU dock containing an RTX 4060, a laptop dock, and an I/O expansion dock.

The Khadas Mind may lack Thunderbolt, but it compensates with two full-function USB type-C ports and a proprietary port known as the Mine Port for connecting to its modules. An additional feature is a free m.2 slot on the bottom, allowing for the connection of an Oculink eGPU. This interface can handle up to 63 gigs per second, providing superior bandwidth and performance compared to Thunderbolt 3 or 4.

The mini PC can be powered over USB type-C and can be arranged in either a horizontal or vertical layout. It comes equipped with a Raptor Lake Intel i7 1360p CPU with 12 cores and 16 threads, 32GB of LP DDR5 Ram running at 5200 megahertz, and a pre-installed one terabyte PCIe 4.0 m.2 NVMe.

Battery power

The Mind device features a robust 5.55Wh standby battery designed to offer longevity and efficiency. This standby battery is meticulously engineered to provide up to 5 hours of sleep mode, which is a substantial window to cater to any unavoidable power outages or transitional periods without an available power source. This unique capability distinguishes it from a typical Mini PC, eliminating the need for immediate shutdown when unplugged from power, which can often result in unwanted disturbance or unfinished tasks.

With Mind, you have the assurance that you can safely disconnect the device from its power source, without any risk of losing valuable data or being forced to shutdown. This represents a significant step beyond standard PC design norms, which usually necessitate a power source to maintain functionality.

One notable feature of Mind is that it revives itself instantaneously when connected back to a power source. This automatic wake-up feature eradicates the chance of lag or delay in resuming your work, emphasizing its user-friendly design approach.

In essence, the Mind device emphasizes minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity. It is carefully designed not only to maintain efficiency, longevity, and reliability of the device but also to accommodate the fast-paced, productivity-centered needs of the modern user. By eliminating the requirement of continual power access and incorporating an automatic wake-up feature, the Mind device ensures you spend less time on rebooting or recovery, and more on accomplishing your tasks, ultimately leading to higher output and productivity.

External graphics module

The Khadas Mind, an incredible piece of technology, is compatible with an Oculink eGPU and this flexibility broadens your tech world significantly. However, the company isn’t just stopping there. They’re already laying the groundwork to introduce an eGPU dock carrying an RTX 4060M, which will be part of the dynamic Mind Graphics modular expansion system. This powerful external graphics card module will feature a built-in NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060M, a workhorse fully capable of running even the most power hungry applications.

Just slot your Mind into the Mind Graphics, a flawlessly designed external GPU housing unit which neatly accommodates the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060M graphics card. This configuration guarantees a sleek and seamless performance, vital when working on your intricate design and when you’re ready for the crucial stage of showcasing your final product. Not only does the Mind handle workload efficiently, but it also supports high-speed 3D/CAD editing capabilities, providing the user with a luxurious, lag-free design experience.

The Mind Graphics expansion system opens up the elevated gaming experience. With its high-end configuration, you can embrace maximum game settings, enabling you to enjoy the majority of PC games currently available in the market. The portion of the setup that sets everything in motion, the built-in NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060M, turns your living room into a powerful gaming arena instantly, the moment you reach home.

As soon the Indiegogo campaign launches we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime you can jump over to the official Khadas Mind website to register your details to be notified of when the campaign will be launching as well as more details on the early bird pledges offering a discount when the mini PC becomes available.

