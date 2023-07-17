Modular Ryzen 6800U Radeon 7600M XT eGPU mini gaming PC

If you are interested in building your very own mini gaming PC you might be interested in a new video created by the ETA Prime YouTube channel . By the power of the all new Minisforum EM680 Micro Ryzen 6800U powered PC paired up with the all new GPD G1 Radeon 7600M XT eGPU dock. Check out the video below to learn more about the build and how you can combine a couple of pieces of hardware together to play triple-A games such as Diablo 4, Cyberpunk 2077, Spiderman remastered and more.

Mini gaming PC

The key components of this mini gaming PC are the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT GPU, an 8-core 16-thread Ryzen CPU, and the GPD G1 external Graphics dock which is currently available to back via Indiegogo at an 18% discount priced at £533 or roughly $697 depending on your location.

Are you a gaming enthusiast on the lookout for a compact, yet powerful, device that delivers an impressive performance? If so, you will be delighted to hear about a recent breakthrough in mini PC technology that promises both power and performance in a small package. The combination of AMD’s Radeon RX 7600 XT GPU with eight gigabytes of GDDR6V RAM and an 8-core 16-thread Ryzen CPU, breathes a whole new life into the gaming world.

Radeon RX 7600 XT and Ryzen CPU

The Radeon RX 7600 XT, AMD’s potent GPU, pairs seamlessly with the powerful Ryzen CPU. This 8-core, 16-thread CPU, when paired with the GPU, ensures a smooth and exceptional gaming experience even on a mini PC. This harmonious duo may seem to defy the laws of size and power, but rest assured, the mini gaming PC delivers.

The Radeon RX 7600 XT GPU, while offering its powerful capabilities, also utilizes PCIe X4 3.0 over USB4. Yet, it’s important to note that it could employ PCIe X4 4.0 over Oculink, which would provide an even greater bandwidth.

Minisforum EM680

Now, if you’re wondering how this potent pair is housed, the Minisforum EM680 comes into play. Deemed as the world’s smallest 6800U powered mini PC, the EM680 houses the CPU, RAM, and storage.

This mini PC is equipped with 16 gigabytes of LPDDR4X RAM running at 6400 Mega transfers per second and a one terabyte M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSD. The Ryzen 6800U in the EM680 can go up to a boost of 4.7 GHz, providing ample power for your gaming needs.

Connectivity

Offering an ample selection of connectivity options, the mini gaming PC provides two full-size HDMI ports, two full-size display ports, and six USB 3 ports. It also includes a full-size SD card reader, a micro SD card reader, and USB4.

The GPD G1 external Graphics dock houses the RX 7600 XT and comes equipped with several I/O options. It supports both Oculink and USB4 or Thunderbolt 4, offering flexibility in connecting to different PCs. What’s more, the Minisforum EM680 supports USB4, which connects it to the GPU, and it can be powered entirely via the USB 4 port, eliminating the need for an extra adapter.

Performance

The modular mini gaming PC runs on Windows 11 Pro, and it doesn’t disappoint in terms of performance. A variety of games, including Forza Horizon 5, Spider-Man Remastered, Cyberpunk 2077, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Diablo 4, were tested on this mini PC. The RX 7600 XT handled the graphics effectively, delivering a satisfactory gaming experience even at high settings.

Image Source : ETA Prime



