Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date set for September 2023

CD Projekt Red has released a new trailer for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty, providing a further glimpse at what we can expect from the storyline which continues from the original. CD Projekt Red has also announced a Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date for September 26th, 2023 and has now made the games expansion available to preorder across all platforms.

As well as announcing a Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty bundle including the expansion and base game, the latter being required to play Phantom Liberty. Anyone who pre-purchases Phantom Liberty will receive a special bonus – early access to the Quadra Sport R-7 “Vigilante” upon the expansion’s launch, with PlayStation users additionally receiving 3 premium PlayStation Network profile avatars.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date

“The full-fledged expansion to Cyberpunk 2077 features a hard-hitting spy-thriller adventure to embark on set in a brand new location. Over the course of the new story players will meet and work with new characters, including FIA sleeper agent Solomon Reed, played by Idris Elba. Among the returning cast is Keanu Reeves, reprising his role as rebel-rockerboy Johnny Silverhand. The expansion also comes with a slew of new content, including new quests, gigs, and gig types; new vehicles, tech, cyberware, and weapons; a brand new Relic skill tree for even more freedom for crafting one’s own unique playstyle, and more.”

“In Phantom Liberty, players once again take on the role of V, a cyberpunk for hire, as they embark on a mission to save the President of the New United States of America after her orbital shuttle is shot down over the deadliest district of Night City – Dogtown. What follows is a deep dive into an intricate story of espionage and political intrigue which connects the highest echelons of power with the brutal world of black-market mercenaries. The stakes are larger than life, but so is the reward – your very survival.”

Source : CD Projekt Red



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals