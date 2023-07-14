GPD G1 eGPU external graphics card expansion dock hands-on

If you’re in the market for a small compact eGPU you might be interested in the latest innovation from GPD in the form of their new G1 eGPU. Described as the world’s smallest external graphics card expansion dock, the G1 is a compact yet mighty dynamo, ready to meet the demands of gamers and anyone looking for a little extra graphics power in a portable external enclosure. Check out the video below created by the team over at the ETA Prime YouTube channel for a hands-on look at what you can expect from the performance of the GPD G1. Soon to be available to back via Indiegogo.

Belying its small stature, the GPD G1 eGPU delivers outstanding performance according to ETA Prime, thanks to its embedded AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT discrete GPU. Equipped with 32 RDNA 3 compute units, it also boasts 8GB of GDDR6 memory and a 32MB AMD Infinity Cache. Such an impressive specification allows this little dynamo to offer up to 21.4 TFLOPS of peak single precision compute performance, making it a powerhouse in its category.

Thunderbolt 4 and Oculink support

One of the defining attributes of the GPD G1 eGPU is its diverse compatibility. Designed to support two different protocols – Thunderbolt 4 and Oculink, it can seamlessly integrate with a plethora of devices. With Oculink, a protocol known for its use in servers, the G1 can offer an effective bandwidth of 63 gigs, significantly outpacing the 40 gigs provided by USB4 or Thunderbolt 4. In layman’s terms, this means faster and smoother data transmission for superior gaming and computing experiences.

External graphics card

Further adding to its convenience and portability, the G1 houses its own power supply, eliminating the need for cumbersome external power bricks. This makes the external graphics card an ideal companion for on-the-go professionals and gaming enthusiasts, who can benefit from its power and compactness.

During testing, the G1 external graphics card proved its mettle on two devices: the GPD Win Max 2 and the Minisforum UM 790. The Win Max 2 leveraged the Oculink connection, while the UM 790 utilized USB4. In both instances, the G1 displayed impressive gaming performance, with the Oculink connection leading the pack in benchmark scores.

Compatibility

While the GPD G1 eGPU is perfect for the GPD Win Max 2 and Win4 with their Oculink ports, it is by no means limited to these devices. The G1 eGPU can connect to many different devices that support USB4 or feature an extra M.2 slot. Users can employ an M.2 to Oculink adapter to bridge the G1 to these devices, ensuring flexible compatibility.

In conclusion, the GPD G1 eGPU emerges as a powerful and versatile solution for those needing an external GPU. Its compact form factor does not compromise on performance or versatility, making it an impressive option for a wide range of users. With its impressive capabilities, it is setting a high standard for what users can expect from an external GPU.

As soon the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign launches will keep you up to speed as always.



