Win Max 2 handheld gaming PC pricing announced

If you have been patiently waiting for GPD to officially announce the pricing for their latest handheld gaming PC in the form of the WIN Max 2 you be pleased to know that pricing starts from $899 for the first 50 units featuring a Ryzen 7 6800U, 16 GB RAM, and a 128 GB SSD.

The base retail version will be priced at $1,159 and features a 1 TB SSD of storage and is also available with the Intel Core i5-1260P if preferred for the same price. Other options are available enabling you to install 32 GB of memory for an extra $200 and up to 2 TB of storage for a further $100, a M.2 2230 1 TB SSD is also available priced at $139. For full details jump over to the official Indiegogo campaign page by following the link below.

“First of all, many thanks to all crowd-funding users for their constant support over the years! Adhering to the principle of developing based on our user needs, GPD is always trying to add as much value to products as possible while maintaining reasonable pricing, in order to provide the most complete experience! This time, we would like to introduce you to the WIN Max 2, our ultimate handheld gaming PC that integrates the following features.”

Win Max 2 handheld gaming PC specs

– 10.1-inch ultra-narrow bezel display featuring passive eye protection (such as blue light reduction), native landscape, 10-point touch support, and enabled for the use of active stylus with 4096-level pressure-sensitivity (MPP2.0);

– All-metal CNC body made of 6061 aluminum-magnesium alloy. The back is made of aviation-grade ABS synthetic resin for a comfortable two-hand grip;

– Comes with the latest AMD/Intel processor series:

– AMD Ryzen 7 6800U APU featuring AMD Radeon 680M RDNA2 Graphics, 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5-6400 MT/s memory;

– Intel 12th gen Core i7-1260P CPU + Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB LPDDR5 5200 MT/s memory;

– Highly efficient cooling solution with large turbo fan and dual heat pipes;

– No more stick drift with the introduction of Hall Sensor sticks for the first time in our devices.

– New mappable back buttons and analog triggers, similar to the Win 3;

– Dual vibration motor with software control (off, weak, strong);

– Six-axis gyroscope with dedicated configuration software;

– Built-in magnetic controller cover allowing instant switching between gaming handheld and business laptop modes any time;

– e-GPU support (AMD via USB 4, Intel via TB4);

– Optional 4G LTE module with full operator support: play or work anytime, anywhere;

– Support Wi-Fi 6, the maximum transmission rate can reach to 2402Mbps, support Bluetooth 5.2, with longer transmission distance and faster transmission speed!

– Dual M.2 (PCIe 4.0 2280 / 2230) slots, come with 1TB or 2TB M.2 NVMe 2280 SSD and can be further expanded;

– Built-in 4-channel smart amplifier, 4 super-linear speakers for surround sound experience;

– Backlit keyboard with 2 level of brightness, 5 notification LED and a precision touchpad;

– High-speed SD and microSD card slots, the best choice for photographers;

– First of our device to introduce side mounted power button with a fingerprint sensor;

– Built-in 2-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 118-degree viewing angle and high refresh rate;

– 67Wh large-capacity battery that can last 3 hours of gaming;

– 100W PD super-fast charger, from 0 to 50% in around 20 minutes;”

“When it comes to length, the WIN Max 2 is 71mm shorter than the Steam Deck; from the height to see, the WIN Max 2 is 43mm higher than the Steam Deck. A sensible selection of ports that would suits in most situation even when gaming, including fast Thunderbolt 4 (USB4 for AMD) that supports eGPU and 100W PD charging, HDMI 2.1, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2, full-featured USB Type-C, SD, microSD slot for storage expansion.”

Source : Indiegogo

