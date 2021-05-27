GPD Win Max 2021 mini laptop crowdfunding campaign launching June 2021

If you are in the market for a mini laptop you may be interested to know that the GPD Win Max 2021 handheld mini laptop and gaming PC will be launching its crowdfunding campaign at the end of June 2021. The mini laptop will be available to preorder via Indiegogo, and options will be available to those who have already purchased the original Win Max mini laptop to upgrade a new motherboard. Brad Linder explains a little more about what you can expect from the new mini laptop :

“The Win Max 2021 is unlike anything else on the market for a few reasons. First, it’s the only model I’m aware of that you could really use as laptop without connecting any additional hardware. The QWERTY keyboard is just (barely) large enough for touch-typing, and the 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel touchscreen display is large enough for web browsing, video consumption, or simple productivity applications.”

Different options that will be available during the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign include:

AMD Ryzen 7 4800U (1.8 GHz base/4.2 GHz boost, 8-cores/16-threads with Radeon Vega 8 graphics)

Intel Core i7-1165G7 ( 2.8 GHz base/4.7 GHz Turbo, 4-cores/8-threads with Iris Xe 96eu graphics)

Intel Core i7-1185G7 (3 GHz base/4.8 GHz Turbo, 4-cores/8-threads with Iris Xe 96eu graphics)

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by GPD, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

