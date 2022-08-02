Logitech & Tencent announce new cloud gaming handheld in development

Logitech G and Tencent Games has this week announced a partnership to help design, engineer and build a new cloud gaming handheld device that will combine “Logitech G’s expertise in hardware with Tencent Games’ expertise in software services“.

Very few details have been shared about the new handheld gaming system but the handheld will support multiple cloud gaming services, and both companies are working with the Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce NOW to make sure the cloud gaming handheld is capable of playing triple-A games. Creating competition to the already established Valve Steam Deck handheld games console.

Cloud gaming handheld

“As one of the leading global platforms for game development, publishing and operations, Tencent Games has been at the forefront of innovation and it’s why we partnered with them,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G. “As someone that grew up playing video games, the idea of being able to stream and play AAA games almost anywhere is super exciting, and we can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on.”

“Logitech G’s leadership in PC and console gaming gear make them an ideal partner to help us realize the vision of bringing a better gaming experience to gamers around the globe,” said Daniel Wu, general manager of Tencent Games Smart Solution Innovation Lab. “Today marks the start of a new opportunity for our companies to further push the frontiers of gaming devices.”

“Logitech G and Tencent Games share a mutual vision of the future of gaming and are committed to ensuring the quality of experience comes together seamlessly to deliver on the exciting promise of gaming from the cloud. Cloud gaming utilizes data center servers to stream video games to consumers. There’s no need to download or install PC or console games. Instead, games are rendered and played on remote servers, and users interact with them locally on their devices.”

Unfortunately no imagery, specifications, pricing or availability of been shared by either company at the present time but as soon as more information is made available we will keep you up to speed is always.

Source : Logitech G

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals