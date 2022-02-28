Valve Steam Deck reviews by Digital Foundry and LTT

Now that the highly anticipated launch of Valve’s Steam Deck has finally taken place, reviews of the final production version are now available from the likes of Digital Foundry and Linus Tech Tips. Providing excellent overviews of what you can expect from the new handheld console designed and built by Valve. It seems that Valve is already planning the next generation of Steam Deck.

“We expected Steam Deck to deliver some good quality handheld gaming based on earlier press. What we didn’t expect to see was console-quality gaming (or better). Think of it as a mini-PlayStation 4 but with access to the vast Steam library. Just how powerful is it? What is actually going on with screen quality and battery life? Rich tells all.”

Valve Steam Deck specifications include an AMD APU optimized for handheld gaming, “a Zen 2 + RDNA 2 powerhouse, delivering more than enough performance to run the latest AAA games in a very efficient power envelope”. With on-board storage in the form of 64GB eMMC and options for 256GB NVMe SSD (faster), or 512GB NVMe SSD (fastest). All models use socketed 2230 m.2 modules and are not intended for upgrades but do include a high-speed microSD card slot enabling you to add extra storage when needed.

Valve is also making available spare parts for its Steam Deck that will be available through online resellers such as iFixit.

Source : Valve

