Repair your Steam Deck using official replacement parts

Valve has this week confirmed that it will be making available official replacement parts allowing you to carry out DIY repairs if the worst should happen to your Steam Deck. iFixit will be one of the authorized resellers for official Steam Deck parts and has carried out an in-depth teardown guide showing how to correctly disassemble and reassemble your Steam Deck. This is great news for those that have already preordered the Steam Deck handheld games console.

The Steam Deck console is officially launching in a few days time on February 25, 2022 and will start shipping out to customers in the order they were purchased. Valve has already started sending out notifications for you to accept your order. If your order is not placed then the unit will be offered to the next person in line and so forth. Check out the video below to learn more about the internal components and what will be available to purchase in the way of repairable components.

iFixit Steam Deck Teardown

“Valve does warn that doing this even once will weaken the Steam Deck’s resistance to drop damage—but if you’re going in for a repair, that might not be your biggest worry. Inside, our Deck looks … a lot like the pre-production hardware Valve showed off in October, with a few differences—a new screw arrangement here, some stylish black circuit boards there—but basically, we can follow Valve’s lead for at least the first few minutes of this.”

“Let’s talk about thumbsticks. The fact that both of these are independently replaceable without soldering is huge—remove three screws each, and you can lift them right out. If you’ve never experienced drift on a gaming joystick, count yourself lucky—it’s a problem plaguing virtually all modern controllers, from Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, and others. Check out our PlayStation 5 DualSense drift video for a deep dive into exactly why this happens, but to sum up, the only true fix for stubborn drift is to replace the thumbstick, and Valve did exactly the right thing by making replacements in the Steam Deck straightforward. It sounds like they’re even planning to make replacement parts available to the general public. Imagine that.”

