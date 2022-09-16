Official Raspberry Pi 2023 Handbook now available

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts and those looking to get started using the range of mini PC systems created by the engineers at the Raspberry Pi Foundation. Will be pleased to know that the official Raspberry Pi 2023 Handbook is now available to purchase, offering 200 pages of projects and detailed tutorials to get you started or improve your coding skills.

Articles in the latest Handbook from the Foundation provides plenty of advice on how to get started with your new Raspberry Pi computer as well as learning the basics of electronics and coding as well as revealing more details about the all-new Zero 2 W and Pico W hardware and how it can be used in your next project.

Official Raspberry Pi Handbook 2023

The handbook includes a wealth of projects from the Raspberry Pi community offering essential advice whatever your skill level may be as well as providing tutorials on how to build arcade machines, advertising blockers and more using the versatile Raspberry Pi mini PC. The Official Raspberry Pi Handbook 2023 is now available to purchase by following the link below and is priced at £10.

“Your official Raspberry Pi handbook is now fully updated for Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W and Raspberry Pi Pico W. Get the most out of your Raspberry Pi experience with over 200 pages of inspirational projects, essential tutorials & how-to guides, Plus practical tips, interviews from the engineers behind Raspberry Pi and definite reviews!”

Source : RPiF



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals