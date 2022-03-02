Microsoft Flight Simulator lands on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft has this week announced the arrival of its award-winning Flight Simulator game on Xbox Cloud. Allowing virtual pilots to enjoy the skies on more devices and even iOS or Android mobile phones. The game streaming service enables players that have subscribed to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to stream from a library of 100+ Xbox games to supported hardware. But remember you require a fast Internet connection to be able to get the most from the games available as all gameplay will be streamed from the Microsoft servers directly to your mobile device or console.

Flight Simulator Xbox Cloud

“Blue skies ahead and you’re cleared for takeoff with Microsoft Flight Simulator now available via Xbox Cloud Gaming. Jump in on your Xbox One or Series X|S console, mobile device, tablet, or Windows PC. Enjoy the console games you love on the devices you already have with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a compatible controller. You can play using an Xbox controller, Sony DualShock 4, Razer Kishi, and more. Play next-gen games like Microsoft Flight Simulator built for Xbox Series X|S on your Xbox One and other devices you already have. Skip the install, save storage, and jump in.”

“Start a game on your console and keep playing it across supported mobile devices, tablets, and PCs. Get right to the game when your friends are ready to play, even while you’re installing or downloading to your console. Cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available across PCs, mobile phones and tablets, with more supported devices coming soon.”

Source : Major Nelson

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals