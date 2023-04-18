MINISFORUM UM560XT Ryzen 5 5600H mini PC

MINISFORUM has been busy this month launching new compact computer systems expanding their already existing range. The latest addition to the lineup is the new UM560XT Ryzen 5 5600H powered mini PC featuring 2 x HDMI, USB 3.2 Type-C (with DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode), USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (data-only), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2.5 GbE Ethernet and 3.5 mm audio.

The new mini PC is available in a barebones version priced at $219 as well as being equipped with RAM and SSD storage in the following configurations : 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD for $299.00, 32 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD for $339.00 and 32 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD for $379.00.

Ryzen 5 5600H mini PC

“Featuring built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, the UM560XT allows users to connect wirelessly, providing convenient connectivity options. The device is equipped with two HDMI (4K@60hz) ports and a USB Type-C (4K@60hz) port, enabling high-definition video output for an immersive visual experience. Moreover, the UM560XT comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Professional, allowing users to quickly get started with their computing tasks. The UM560XT supports dual-channel DDR4 memory and three-screen display, providing users with a seamless and efficient computing experience. Its small size combined with powerful performance makes it an ideal choice for various scenarios such as home office, entertainment, and gaming.”

“As a company committed to delivering high-quality products and services, MINISFORUM once again proves its dedication with the launch of the UM560XT. Whether it’s the compact size, impressive performance, or versatile usage scenarios, the UM560XT is a Mini PC that deserves attention from users who seek reliable computing solutions.”

Source : MINISFORUM





