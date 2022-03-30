Team Group ELITE SO-DIMM DDR5 memory modules arrive next month

Team Group has introduced their new ELITE SO-DIMM DDR5 memory this week available at the all-new clock speed of 4,800 MHz and available in both single and dual-channel kits. Capacities are available from 8 GB to 32 GB in both single and dual-channel kits and the memory will soon be available from online retailers such as Amazon and Newegg during April 2022.

Pricing for a single 8GB memory module will be $70, a single 16 GB memory module will be priced at $140 and a single 32 GB memory module for $276. For dual channel memory modules 8 GB will be priced at $140, 16 GB at $280.32 gigabytes at $550.

“TEAMGROUP’s ELITE SO-DIMM DDR5 Memory operates at the standard DDR5 memory frequency of 4,800 MHz, which is up to 50% higher than DDR4’s maximum of 3,200 MHz. Furthermore, the standard operating voltage of DDR5 is 1.1 V, a reduction from the 1.2 V in DDR4 that can substantially reduce power consumption and extend standby times of laptops. These major improvements in performance and power efficiency greatly enhance the convenience of laptop use on the go.”

DDR5 memory :

Faster than ever with 4800MHz frequency.

New structural composition for better performance.

Conserve energy with energy-efficient 1.1V working voltage.

Supports on-die ECC for more stable systems.

Upgraded capacity for powerful multitasking.

Lifetime warranty for maximum protection.

DDR5 also has twice the burst length of DDR4, significantly increasing the amount of data that can be accessed in a single burst. Furthermore, DDR5 is equipped with unique Same-Bank Refresh command, allowing simultaneous data processing in multiple banks. Upgrading your laptop to DDR5 memory will significantly boost operating efficiency and storage performance, fully meeting your multitasking needs.”

“DDR5 allows up to 32 banks (storage units that can be enabled/disabled separately) comprised from 8 bank groups, doubling the access availability from the 16 banks available in DDR4 standards; the DDR5 burst length (amount of data that can be accessed from a single DRAM read/write command) is also twice as much as DDR4 burst lengths. We believe the strengthened DDR5 performance can ensure that our users enjoy a brand new experience.”

