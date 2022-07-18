Thermaltake ToughRAM DDR5 memory

Thermaltake has this week introduced its new ToughRAM DDR5 memory in the form of the ToughRAM RC DDR5, ToughRAM Z-ONE RGB D5, and the latest ToughRAM XG RGB D5 in black and white. The XG RGB D5 memory features a Hynix chipset, the built-in PMIC, On-die ECC, and XMP 3.0 one-click overclocking together with 6 ultra-bright addressable LEDs that are fully compatible with TT RGB Plus 2.0 and NeonMaker.

“The series also features 2oz, 10-layer PCB, and 10μ Gold Finger, further reinforcing not only the overall quality of the product but its enhanced durability, for the package that’s pleasing to look at and enjoyable to game on. Moreover, with its doubled bank group architecture, the new TOUGHRAM XG RGB D5 enhances access availability and brings you higher capacities without lag, paving the way for next-gen memory. Aside from that, the latest TOUGHRAM XG RGB D5 is also compatible with TT AI Voice Control and Amazon Alexa, allowing users to freely configure lighting effects through their voice.”

DDR5 memory

“For the TOUGHRAM RC DDR5 Memory is designed for Floe RC/ Floe RC Ultra 240/ 360 CPU & RAM AIO cooler series, which comes in frequencies of 4800MT/s, 5200MT/s, and 5600MT/s and with capacities of 32 GB (16 GB x 2), offering enhanced performance. The TOUGHRAM RC DDR5 Memory has been through rigorous tests to select tightly-screened ICs, and features a built-in Power Management IC (PMIC) to enhance power supply stability; Additionally, the on-die error correction code (ECC) allows memory modules to correct errors automatically, further improving overall stability and reliability. With its doubled bank group architecture, the new TOUGHRAM RC DDR5 enhances access availability and brings you higher capacities without lag, leading the way to next-gen memory.”

“Lastly, TOUGHRAM Z-ONE RGB D5, it has the frequencies of 4800MT/s, 5200MT/s, and 5600MT/s to choose from. TOUGHRAM Z-ONE RGB D5 features a Hynix chipset, the built-in PMIC, On-die ECC, and support for XMP 3.0 one-click overclocking, allowing users to enjoy blazing-fast overclocked speeds at a single click. The 8 addressable LEDs on the Z-ONE series are bright, perky, and compatible with TT RGB Plus 2.0 and NeonMaker for the tailor-made experience, displaying your hardware the way you desire.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet byThermaltake, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Thermaltake

