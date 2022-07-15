Thermaltake ARGENT P900 adjustable gaming desk designed by Studio F. A. Porsche

If you are looking to upgrade your workstation with a little more flair you may be interested in a new gaming desk design launched by Thermaltake this week which has been designed by Studio F. A. Porsche. The ARGENT P900 gaming desk features a number of ways to adjust its height either using the iTake Software, mobile app, or smart panel situated on the desk. The mobile app allows users to easily set the desk height from 70~100 cm (27.5″ ~ 39.37″) and quickly switch between 4 preset desk-height profiles (70 cm, 80 cm, 90 cm, 100 cm).

“Compared with traditional height-adjustable desks, ARGENT P900 emphasizes safety. The anti-collision safety sensor will stop the instant it collides with the unwanted objects. The Thermaltake ARGENT P900 Smart Gaming Desk combines dynamic aesthetics with refined ergonomics to immerse users into the perfect gaming experience. This gaming desk offers a unique design, differentiating itself from the aesthetics of a traditional office desk, yet combining maximal functionality and versatility, while providing users with the maximized convenience that the smart features have to offer”

Thermaltake gaming desk

“Yet, all these smart features would not be complete without a quality desk. Therefore, through a tremendous amount of effort, craftsmanship, and attention to the details put into the production and design of the desk, we have a firm belief that the Thermaltake ARGENT P900 Smart Gaming Desk will exceed your expectation in a variety of ways. First of all, to elevate the overall aesthetics and feels of the desk, the surface of it is textured with carbon fiber.

Speaking of which, the main deck is roomy enough to accommodate full tower chassis or gaming peripherals for your gameplay or productivity. Moreover, the all-new second space can further suffice your need for dual-monitor setup. It also features a smart panel, which shows real-time information about the desk. On top of that, the smart panel can be programmed with up to 4 kinds of height settings. All you have to do for height adjustment is just to push the button, and you’re all set.”

