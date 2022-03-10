Thermaltake ARGENT H5 RGB wireless gaming headset

Thermaltake has introduced a new wireless gaming headset in the form of the ARGENT H5 RGB. The headset can be connected using either a 3.5 mm audio cable or a 2.4 GHz wireless connection and is charged using a USB cable. On a full charge the headset can provide up to 10 hours of playback with RGB lighting enabled and a massive 19 hours of playback without the RGB lighting switched on.

Equipped with 40 mm Hi-Res drivers the design has been engineered to minimise distortion and produce clear and precise sounds at both low and high frequencies, ranging from 20 Hz – 40 kHz.

Features of the ARGENT H5 RGB wireless gaming headset

– Supports 2.4 GHz wireless, 3.5 mm and USB charging mode. On 2.4 GHz wireless, for up to 10 hours with lighting, or 19 hours with lighting turned off. – The 3.5 mm analog input gives you the freedom to play wired—on console, mobile or PC—without using battery power.

– Experience DTS Headphone: X v2.0 surround sound and EQ presets, which performs with greater precision than standard 7.1 channel surround sound. – Accurate in-game spatial awareness allows you to clearly detect position and distance in a complete 3D soundscape. Hearing your surroundings clearly can be the difference between victory and defeat.

” Featuring next-generation DTS Headphone: X v2.0 surround sound, and 40 mm Hi-Res drivers, the ARGENT H5 RGB Wireless Gaming Headset delivers ultimate sound performance. Besides that, users can make adjustments through the buttons on the headset easily, functions include power on/off, volume, DTS 7.1 sound control, battery status, mute-microphone and game/chat balance control.

Other merits include a bi-directional microphone for excellent voice clarity, 15 level headband adjustments for fitting any head size, and easy-to-carry ear cups thanks to its swivel- inward design.Audio quality is softer and more wide ranged, thus providing users with greater clarity and detail when playing games, watching movies or listening to music.”

Source : Thermaltake

