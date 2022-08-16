New SKILLER SGD10 and SGD20 gaming desks introduced by Sharkoon

Sharkoon has introduced two new additions to its range of gaming desks this week in the form of the SKILLER SGD10 and SGD20. The SGD10 offers gamers a tabletop measuring 160 cm long by 80 cm wide while the The SGD20 is slightly larger and provides a tabletop measuring 180 cm long by 85 cm wide.

Featuring a steel frame construction both gaming desks can take a total capacity of 100 kg and the height of the desks can be adjusted in three different stages via the extendable leg mechanism. The gaming desks are finished with a mouse mat that covers the entire top of the desktop.

SKILLER SGD20 gaming desks

“The SKILLER SGD20 provides the basis for every gaming setup that’s worth seeing: Its particularly large tabletop is completely covered with a mouse mat to give the mouse extensive freedom of movement. In addition, several monitors can be placed next to the PC. The desk can be adjusted to three heights, while the steel frame construction allows a load of up to 100 kg. The SKILLER SGD20 has a mouse mat that covers the entire surface of the tabletop. No other mouse mat is therefore needed, and there is the greatest possible freedom of movement with the mouse. The mouse mat can be simply cleaned with a cloth.”

SKILLER SGD10 gaming desks

“The SKILLER SGD10 is a robust gaming desk with a large tabletop for cleverly placing PC, keyboard, mouse and monitors. The tabletop is also completely covered with a mouse mat. A well-thought-out cable management is enabled thanks to a cable channel which runs behind the desk, as well as a channel for a desk leg and two openings in the tabletop. Also, a practical headset holder can be mounted to the left or right of the desk. The SKILLER SGD10 comes with an integrated mouse mat that covers the entire top of the desk. Another mouse mat is therefore no longer needed. The mouse mat can be wiped with a cloth for cleaning.”

Source : Sharkoon

