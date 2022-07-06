Sharkoon PureWriter RGB White mechanical keyboard

Sharkoon has introduced its new PureWriter RGB White mechanical keyboard this week providing a new white edition of the popular PureWriter keyboard. The three-block keyboard comes with four additional multimedia keys above the number pad for easy volume control and for opening the mailbox. Sharkoon also allows customers choose between two Kailh switch types, offering both the feedbackless Kailh Choc Red and the Kailh Choc Blue switches.

The PureWriter RGB White mechanical keyboard is available either with a three-block layout or with a TKL layout. The three-block version also has four multimedia keys to open the email program and to adjust or mute the volume as desired. The three-block PureWriter RGB White is priced at €85 and the TKL version is priced at €75 and both are now available to purchase throughout Europe.

White mechanical keyboard

“The height of the key caps is 6.2 millimeters, and due to the reduced tension in the wrists, a more ergonomic way of working should be possible, whether at home or in the office. The user can also choose between two types of Kailh switches: the red switches, which are particularly suitable for gamers thanks to their linear switch properties and a short 1.5-millimeter distance to the actuation point; and the blue switches, which are particularly suitable for prolific writers thanks to their tactile switch properties and the clearly audible feedback. Both types of switch offer an operating life cycle of at least 50 million keystrokes.”

“The lighting of the PureWriter RGB can be configured without software. Using key combinations, the keyboard can be illuminated with various effects. Key combinations can also be used to modify individual effects as desired. There are two detachable USB Micro-B cables in different lengths for the PureWriter RGB White: one 50 centimeters long and one 150 centimeters long. This should always ensure practical cable management at the desk.”

Source : Sharkoon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals