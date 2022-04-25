Sharkoon SB2 gaming USB DAC sound card

Gamers searching for a USB DSC adapter may be interested to know that Sharkoon has recently unveiled their new SB2 Gaming USB DAC equipped with 2 x 3.5 mm audio ports for microphone and headphones with support for virtual 7.1 sound as well as featuring a 10-band equalizer via the companion application to tweak your audio to your perfect preference.

Quick settings are also available in the form of 12 preset equalizer modes allow you to tailor your audio for different styles of music. The sound card requires no drivers, enabling fast and easy use on all computers and laptops. In addition, thanks to the sound card, any headset or headphones with 3.5 mm audio plugs

USB DAC

“With the SB2, we have made our tried and trusted sound card even better. The sound card allows headphones to be easily connected to almost any computer and laptop, and the downloadable software allows personal settings for the right audio experience. During the game, the large buttons make it quick and easy to adjust the volume or, if desired, to mute the microphone or turn off the headphone audio. All this is complemented with a TRRS connection for the headset.”

“The large buttons enable an easy operation while gaming. Muting the microphone and regulating the volume are very easy to do. In addition to a 3.5 mm port for the microphone, there is also a 3.5 mm TRRS port for headsets to provide for a wide-ranging compatibility.

Using the software that can be downloaded from the Sharkoon website, the audio can be tailored even further to suit personal requirements for listening enjoyment. Apart from being able to use a 10-band equalizer, the listening experience can be further widened thanks to the virtual 7.1 sound. 12 preset equalizer modes enable the easy modification according to sound genres. Personal audio adjustments can also be saved and later selected as desired.”

Source : Sharkoon

