Patriot Viper V380 Virtual 7.1 surround sound RGB gaming headset

Patriot has introduced a new gaming headset to their Viper Gaming range of accessories and peripherals making available the Viper V380 Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound PC gaming headset priced at $90. Features of the new gaming headset include 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound with Hi-Fi 53 mm Neodymium Drivers, Ergonomic closed-ear design for passive noise cancellation and convenient on-ear volume controls, Omnidirectional, Detachable Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) Microphone, Customizable full-spectrum RGB illumination with Viper Software and USB Interface with durable braided 2.1 m cable.

“Patriot Viper Gaming’s V380 7.1 virtual surround sound gaming headset is engineered for better comfort and functionality all around with a 53mm driver, hinged over-sized ear cups, protein-leather headband, and full spectrum RGB that’s customizable through the Viper Software to match your set up. Game stress-free without worrying about your teammates background noise as the V380 features an omnidirectional, detachable, noise-cancelling microphone. Take in-game communication and sound cues to the next level with crystal clear audio and zero feedback.”

For more details, full specifications and worldwide availability jump over to the Patriot Memory website.

Source: PM

