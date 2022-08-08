Glorious GMMK Numpad programmable wireless number pad

PC gaming hardware manufacturer Glorious has this week announced the upcoming launch of its new GMMK Numpad offering a wireless number pad or mechanical Macropad equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 LE wireless connectivity. The handy number pad keyboard is fully customisable and allows you to quickly set up macros to access a wide variety of different applications and commands.

Wireless number pad

“A macro pad has been one of the most requested products from our community, we put in a lot of thought into bringing innovation to a product that’s historically been considered boring,” said Shazim Mohammad, Founder & CEO of Glorious. “There is nothing else comparable in terms of versatility and premium design.”

The GMMK Numpad features 17 programmable keys together with a pressable rotary encoder knob, slider control, 5-Pin Hotswap PCB, 16.8 million color RGB lighting as well as a vast selection of accessories allowing you to customise your Numpad to suit your personal style accessories include a selection of frames, knobs, sliders and accent badges. The GMMK Numpad features in the case and will be available to preorder later this month on Tuesday, August 16th at 11 AM CT from the official GMMK website in both white and black priced at $130.

Glorious GMMK Numpad specifications :

17 Programmable Keys + Pressable Rotary Encoder Knob & Programmable Slider

Bluetooth 5.0 LE Dual Wired/Wireless Connectivity – Up to 76 Hours Wireless Battery Life

5-Pin Hotswap PCB + Gasket-Mounted Plate Design

Pre-Assembled with Factory Lubed Glorious Fox Linear Switches & GSV2 Stabilizers

ABS Doubleshot Keycaps

Full Anodized aluminium Body 16.8 Million Color RGB LED Backlighting & Sidelights

Compatible w/ Glorious CORE & QMK

Works with Desktop, Mobile, and MAC OS

2-Year Glorious Warranty

Source : GMMK

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals