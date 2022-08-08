New NuPhy Halo65 wireless mechanical keyboard soon launching

Premium keyboard design company and manufacturer NuPhy has unveiled their latest creation in the form of the NuPhy Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard which will soon be available to purchase priced at $119.95. Available in Matte Black and Ionic White finishes the keyboard can be equipped with a selection of different Gateron switches such as the G Pro Red 2.0, G Pro Brown 2.0, G Pro Blue 2.0 or Baby Kangaroo and comes complete with an optional transparent a precision machined palm rest constructed from acrylic and aluminum fused together. The Twotone wrist rest is a fantastic companion to the companies Halolight lighting system and the acrylic diffuses the RGB lights emitted from the LED ring creating a unique Halo effect.

You can now register your details with NuPhy to be notified when the Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard becomes available.

Features of the NuPhy Halo65 wireless mechanical keyboard include an ANSI 65% layout, aluminum frame, NuPhy’s RGB Halolight lighting, Bluetooth, wired and wireless 2.4G connectivity, hot swappable PCB, NuPhy console and KOP PBT keycaps.

NuPhy Halo65 wireless mechanical keyboard

“Designed for pros and heavy hitters, Halo65 packs the firepower that can deliver on your most demanding tasks. From the cap to the coating, from the actuator to the damper, we push the envelope on wireless mechanical keyboard technology, and fine tune every component to create a typing experience that has never been experienced before. To shatter the stereotypes of what is possible with high profile keyboards, NuPhy has taken a radical approach to Halo65’s design language.”

“A band of light, the ‘Halo’, forms the central piece that unites the solid unibody aluminum frame, first seen on a fully assembled keyboard, with the laser-polished ABS base. Enhancing both the grip and the sense of height, the base’s wavy, Ionic column inspired side brings vibrancy to the minimalist, achromatic aluminum frame, available in wear-resistant anodized matte black and elctrophoresis-coated ionic white.”

“At NuPhy we are always about minimizing delays. Be it pairing with a new set-up on the road, multitasking between up to 4 different Mac/Windows devices, or heavy-duty editing and gaming which push a connection’s responsiveness to the limit, with its seamless tri-mode connection integration, perfect dual-OS support and 4000mAh built-in battery that can sustain 240 hours of continuous use, Halo65 is always there when you need it, and gets out of the way the moment thoughts start to flow from your fingertips.”

Specifications :

– Switch type: gateron g-pro v2/baby kangaroo switches

– Layout: ansi 65%

– Number of keys: 67 keys

– Hot-swappable support: yes

– N-key rollover support: yes

– Backlight & sidelight: rgb-led

– Backlight modes: 10

– Sidelight modes: 4

– Halolight modes: 4

– Mode: 2.4G wireless, bluetooth 5.0 or wired

– Battery capacity: 4000mAh

– Working time: up to 48 hours (lab test result)

– Connection type: usb type-c

– Compatible system: macos/windows/android/ios

– Angle: 5.5º/ 8.5º/ 11º

– Operating environment: -10 to 50℃

“Your key presses will register, and nothing else. Moulded with the double-shot PBT process, the all-new NuPhy KOP keycaps sport an ergonomic rounded-corner, flatter design, as well as grease and scratch resistant surfaces that retain their stunning look and feel even after extensive uses.

Hmmm, maybe that’s something that does stick around after all, our bad. With keycaps so brightly and vividly colored, it is hard to hold back the urge to indulge in some good’ol mix and matches, and you don’t have to, we have thrown in 17 extra keycaps to make the decision easier for you. Enjoy the extra bit of styling and personalization!”

Source : NuPhy

