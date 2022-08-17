SKFP Procreate wireless 34 shortcut keyboard

Artists, designers and hobbyists using the excellent Procreate drawing application on their iPad, may be interested in a new wireless shortcut keyboard called SKFP specifically designed for Procreate. The rectangular keypad provides 34 shortcuts and offers a 10 day battery life and features a slim and portable design with seven backlight colors.

Since launching on Kickstarter, the campaign has raised over $20,000 thanks to nearly 500 backers and is now entering its last 24-hours. So do not delay if you would like to receive a 40% discount off the recommended retail price.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $39 or £33 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“SKFP, a shortcut keyboard, KS special version, is designed to improve the productivity of artists who use Procreate®. With 34 accessible shortcut keys, SKFP team helps you boost creativity, perform common actions on iPad® faster and speed up the Procreate workflow. You can select any palettes or tools without using the Apple Pencil®, especially the brush, eraser, and layer buttons on the right side. With this keyboard, you can easily control the size, flow, transparency, and hardness of the brush, drawing with a series of thoughtful shortcuts and making the drawing process more seamless.”

Procreate shortcut keyboard

With the assumption that the SKFP crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the SKFP Procreate shortcut keyboard project watch the promotional video below.

“No more fatigue from repetitive motions, you can keep your eyes on the project and quickly switch positions while barely moving a muscle. Designed for intuitive operation, you will quickly build the muscle memory to learn where each shortcut button is and working with Procreate® will be faster, easier, and less stressful on your wrists.”

Source : Kickstarter

