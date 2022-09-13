New Nuphy Halo65 wireless mechanical keyboard with transparent rest

If you have been patiently waiting for the new Nuphy Halo65 wireless mechanical keyboard to be made available, you will be pleased to know that it is now available to purchase priced at $119.95. The Halo65 comes complete with a precision machined transparent acrylic and aluminum palm rest which defuses the RGB lights emitted from the LED ring around the centre of the keyboard.

If you are in the market for a compact wireless mechanical keyboard you will be pleased to know that the Halo65 comes with a wide righty of options including a choice of switches between G Pro Red 2.0, G Pro Brown 2.0 and G Pro Blue 2.0.

“Designed for pros and heavy hitters, Halo65 packs the firepower that can deliver on your most demanding tasks. From the cap to the coating, from the actuator to the damper, we push the envelope on wireless mechanical keyboard technology, and fine tune every component to create a typing experience that has never been experienced before. To shatter the stereotypes of what is possible with high profile keyboards, NuPhy has taken a radical approach to Halo65’s design language.”

NuPhy Halo65 wireless mechanical keyboard

– Switch type: gateron g-pro v2/baby kangaroo switches

– Layout: ansi 65%

– Number of keys: 67 keys

– Hot-swappable support: yes

– N-key rollover support: yes

– Backlight & sidelight: rgb-led

– Backlight modes: 10

– Sidelight modes: 4

– Halolight modes: 4

– Mode: 2.4G wireless, bluetooth 5.0 or wired

– Battery capacity: 4000mAh

– Working time: up to 48 hours (lab test result)

– Connection type: usb type-c

– Compatible system: macos/windows/android/ios

– Angle: 5.5º/ 8.5º/ 11º

– Operating environment: -10 to 50℃

“To shatter the stereotypes of what is possible with high profile keyboards, NuPhy has taken a radical approach to Halo65’s design language. A band of light, the ‘Halo’, forms the central piece that unites the solid unibody aluminum frame, first seen on a fully assembled keyboard, with the laser-polished ABS base. Enhancing both the grip and the sense of height, the base’s wavy, Ionic column inspired side brings vibrancy to the minimalist, achromatic aluminum frame, available in wear-resistant anodized matte black and elctrophoresis-coated ionic white.”

Source : Nuphy

