AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C coming later this year

Apple is expected to switch its devices like the iPhone and AirPods to USB-C, according to a recent report we will see Apple launching some AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C later this year.

This year’s iPhone 15 is expected to feature USB-C, Apple will use the USB-C to comply with new laws in Europe which want all manufacturers to use the technology to charge devices.

According to a recent report by Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we can expect a new AirPods Pro with USB-C later in the year, most likely along with the new iPhone 15. Apple will be launching its new iPhone 15 range of smartphones in September, there should be a total of four models in the range, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 pro and 16 Pro Max.

The AirPods Pro 2 launched last year and Apple will apparently update the headphones later this year with USB-C, they are not expected to make any other major changes to the headphones.

I think this is likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2, with mass shipments expected in 2Q23-3Q23. By the way, Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3. 我覺得這應該是AirPods Pro… https://t.co/aWKJvGh1lW — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 24, 2023

Apple is not expected to launch updated versions of its AirPods 2 and 3 with USB-C, it will probably wait until next year when it launches a new version of the headphones to make any major changes.

