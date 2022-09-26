iPhone 15 Ultra to bring USB-C, new design and more

Apple just launched their new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro and now we have details on the iPhone 15 Ultra and iPhone 15.

Apple will apparently launch a new iPhone 15 Ultra next year to replace its iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphone, the news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly newsletter.

Next year’s iPhones are expected to get a number of significant upgrades, this will apparently include a new design. There were some minor design changes with the iPhone 14, but the overall design is similar to the previous models.

Next year we can expect a completely new design for the iPhone, we can also expect the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models to come with USB-C.

Based on Apple’s current pattern, we can expect a revamped iPhone design next year, coinciding with a shift to USB-C and the potential of a new Ultra model replacing the Pro Max.

As well as design changes we can expect a range of hardware updates, the iPhone 15 models should get the Apple A16 Bionic processor used in this year’s iPhone 14 Pro models. We can also expect next year’s iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra to come with a new Apple silicon processor.

Other hardware updates we are expecting are new cameras and also more RAM than the current models, we will have to wait until next year to find out the exact specs of the iPhone 15 range.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors

Image Credit: James Yarema



