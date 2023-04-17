MINISFORUM NPB7 Windows 11 Intel i7 mini PC

MINISFORUM has launched a new addition to their range of compact computers this week introducing the new NPB7 mini PC system equipped with a choice of Intel i7 processors. Powered by an Intel Core i7-13700H processor with 14 cores, 20 threads, 24M Cache, and a Max. Boost Clock of up to 5.00 GHz, the NPB7 is equipped for demanding professional tasks such as video editing and graphic design.

In an upgrade from previous systems the latest NPB7 mini PC supports up to DDR5-5200 frequency with maximum support of up to 64 GB. Together with a single M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD and one 2.5-inch SATA HDD slot as well as connectivity via Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

“The NPB7 comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Professional edition out of the box and is equipped with a 19 V DC adapter. With its compact size, it can be placed on a desk, bookshelf, or any limited space for a more convenient user experience in home, office, or entertainment settings. In addition, the NPB7 comes with two Gigabit Ethernet ports that can achieve network aggregation to boost network performance. For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, which are now standard features for newly released models.”

Source : MINISFORUM





