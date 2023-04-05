ASRock iBOX 1300 fanless mini PC

Building on its previously launched iBOX range of mini PC systems ASRock has this week unveiled six new systems all powered by 13th Generation Intel Core UE processors. Connectivity on the fanless mini PC systems takes the form of M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen 4 x4 storage, connector for a 2.5″ SATA 3 hard drive or SSD, M.2 2230 slot for a PCIe x1 wireless card, 2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet, HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4a, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 3.5mm audio and RS-232 COM.

The Intel Core UE processors used in the fanless mini PC systems are based on Intel’s Raptor Lake mobile architecture and ASRock is offering systems equipped with Intel Core i3-1315UE, Core i5-1345UE or Core i7-1365UE processors.

Fanless mini PC specifications

– Intel 13th Gen (Raptor Lake-P) Core Processors i7-1365UE

– 2 x 262-pin SO-DIMM up to 64GB DDR5 4800MHz

– 1 x USB 4, 5 x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x M.2 Key M, 1 x M.2 Key E, 1 x COM, 1 x SATA3

– 2 x Intel 2.5 Gigabit LAN

– Supports Quad display, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x DP 2.1 (from USB 4), 2 x DP 1.4a (1 from Type-C)

– Supports Intel vPro, AMT

– TPM 2.0 onboard IC

– 19V/90W Power Adapter

– 171.8 x 50.05 x 109.45 mm, Fanless Embedded BOX PC

For configuration options on all the new iBOX 1300 fanless mini PC systems jump over to the official ASRock website by following the link below. Prices range from $800-$1300 depending on your required specifications.

Source : ASRock





