ASRock Intel 700/600 motherboards now support 192GB of memory

If your PC is running an ASRock Intel 700/600 motherboard your be pleased to know that ASRock has announced the release of a new update that brings with it support for up to 192 GB of DDR5 memory. The support of 48GB and 24GB DDR5 memory module across ASRock Intel 700 and 600 Series motherboards, has been released to help owners boosting the maximum memory capacity from 128GB to 192GB on 4 DIMMs, providing performance and compatibility to enthusiasts explains ASRock.

ASRock memory

“For maximum performance, BIOS update is recommended to achieve a boost of system performance as well as memory capacity, increasing productivity for memory demanding multitasking applications.”

Z690 AQUA OC motherboard

“How to make AQUA better? It’s a topic we’ve been working on for years. The monoblock efficiency is enhanced by optimizing the best combination of fin thickness, spacing as well as water passage, on top of that, ultra-high heat conductive thermal grease is used to guarantee Z690 AQUA performs best in every single way. Lastly, the prestige and superior Z690 AQUA motherboard will be limited production to only 500 units.”

“The reinforced DIMM slot is surfaced mounted onto the motherboard to give better physical strength as well as a more stable memory signal, with this superior revolutionary design, it is able to dramatically overclock DRAM module up to insane frequency. An OLED display was added to give a cleaner and informative way to express the status of the motherboard, the content can also be configured in the BIOS for more user friendly application.”

Source : ASRock





