ASRock iBOX 1100 Series of mini PCs introduced

The iBOX 1100 Series of mini PCs offers fanless embedded system with a compact design and consist of the iBOX-1185G7E, iBOX-1145G7E, iBOX-1115G4E, featuring 11th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3 Processors.

The iBOX 1100 Series can be connected to four displays: one HDMI 2.0a, one DP 1.4 (Support DP++), two Type C ports supporting DP 1.4 display output and measures just 171.8 x 109.45 x 50.05mm (W x D x H) in size. Other features include high-speed connectivity feature through one Intel 2.5GbE Ethernet, one Intel 1GbE Ethernet, one Key E (2230) with PCIe x1, and USB 2.0.

“ASRock Industrial Computer Corporation, the world’s leader in industrial motherboards and systems, launches the new iBOX 1100 Series and NUC 1100 Motherboard Series, powered by the 11th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3 Processors (Tiger Lake-UP3) to deliver high-performance computing and run real-time workloads for IoT markets.”

“The newly released fanless embedded system iBOX 1100 Series and NUC 1100 Motherboard Series can uphold four displays outputs in 4K resolution plus 2.5GbE Ethernet connectivity, feature-rich IOs, and expansion slots. The all-inclusive series make it well suited for embedded and industrial applications such as factory automation, AGV, retail kiosk, digital signage, entertainment, transportation, and AIoT applications.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet ASRock, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

