BoostR OCuLink external GPU for gaming and portable PC performance boost

The BoostR is a cutting-edge external GPU solution designed to revolutionize gaming performance for portable PCs and handheld devices. This state-of-the-art dock supports a wide range of connection standards, including USB 4, Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and OCuLink, with OCuLink offering the best performance. The BoostR OCuLink GPU Dock not only enhances graphics capabilities but also provides extensive storage and I/O options, making it a comprehensive upgrade for compatible devices.

Unparalleled Compatibility and Connectivity

One of the standout features of the BoostR OCuLink GPU Dock is its exceptional connectivity. It supports a variety of connection standards, including:

USB 4

Thunderbolt 3

Thunderbolt 4

OCuLink (offering the best performance)

Among these standards, OCuLink stands out for its superior performance, ensuring minimal latency and maximum data transfer rates. This makes the BoostR OCuLink GPU Dock ideal for high-demand gaming and professional applications that require seamless and responsive graphics rendering.

Powerful Hardware Specifications

At the core of the BoostR eGPU Dock lies the AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT GPU, equipped with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. This powerful GPU can handle up to 120 watts of power, with a boost mode available for extra performance when needed. The RX 7600M XT ensures that you can run the latest games and demanding applications smoothly, delivering stunning visuals and immersive experiences.

In addition to its impressive GPU, the dock supports up to a 4TB M.2 NVMe SSD, providing ample storage space for your extensive game library and resource-intensive applications. The inclusion of two DisplayPorts, two HDMI ports, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3, and a full-size SD card slot further enhances the dock’s versatility, allowing for multiple display configurations and fast data transfer.

The BoostR OCuLink GPU Dock delivers outstanding performance, particularly in the realm of gaming. It offers strong 1440p gaming performance, enabling high frame rates in popular titles such as:

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Forza Horizon 5

Cyberpunk 2077

Benchmarks like Fire Strike, Time Spy, and the new 3D Mark Steel Nomad further validate the dock’s capabilities, showcasing its ability to handle demanding gaming and professional tasks with ease. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or a creative professional, the BoostR OCuLink GPU Dock provides the performance you need to excel.

The BoostR eGPU Dock prioritizes user-friendliness, making it accessible to both tech-savvy individuals and those new to external GPU solutions. The installation process is straightforward, and the dock automatically defaults to OCuLink for the video signal when both USB and OCuLink are connected. This intelligent design ensures that you always get the best performance without the need for manual configuration.

Pricing & Availability

Soon to be launched via Indiegogo and priced at $499 for early bird buyers, the BoostR OCuLink GPU Dock offers excellent value for its specifications. It provides a significant performance boost for portable PCs and handheld devices, making it an attractive option for gamers and professionals seeking to enhance their graphics capabilities without breaking the bank.

As technology evolves, the BoostR OCuLink GPU Dock is well-positioned for broader adoption. With more devices, including laptops, incorporating OCuLink ports, this dock ensures that your investment remains valuable in the long run. By choosing the BoostR OCuLink GPU Dock, you are not only upgrading your current setup but also future-proofing your gaming and professional needs.

The BoostR OCuLink GPU Dock is a game-changer for Mini PC and handheld device users seeking to elevate their gaming experience. With its robust connectivity options, high-performance hardware, and extensive features, it offers a comprehensive upgrade that delivers unparalleled graphics performance. Whether you’re a passionate gamer or a professional requiring top-notch visuals, the BoostR OCuLink GPU Dock is the ultimate solution to unleash the full potential of your compatible devices.

