Gaming KVM Switch connects PC and consoles to one TV

iOGear has this week launched its new gaming KVM switch, specifically designed to enable you to connect a PC and multiple game consoles to a single large screen, TV or monitor. The KeyMander Nexus 3-Port Gaming KVM Switch reference GCS1337 Is the worlds first game in KBM switch that allows you to share a monitor keyboard, mouse and headset between a PC and multiple game consoles.

The KVM switch supports 4K@60HZ HDMI 2.1 video with DynaSync as well as 1440p@144Hz and allows you to use a keyboard and mouse in place of your controller on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch consoles.

The switch also features an integrated DAC to enhance game audio Crossover function lets you swap controllers between PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo SwitchDAC to enhance game audio Crossover function lets you swap controllers between PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Additionally the Android and iOS apps provide configuration for custom key mapping, mouse sensitivity, macro functions and more via a Bluetooth connection.

Features

– World’s first Gaming KVM switch allows sharing a monitor, keyboard/mouse and headset between a PC and multiple game consoles

– Supports 4K@60HZ HDMI 2.1 video with DynaSync as well as 1440p@144Hz which is the most popular gaming resolution in current use

– Use a keyboard and mouse in place of your controller on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch game systems

– Built-in gaming DAC to enhance game audio Crossover function lets you swap controllers between PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

– Play FPS (First Person Shooter) games like PUBG and Call of Duty with increased speed and accuracy

– Android and iOS apps provide configuration for custom key mapping, mouse sensitivity, macro functions and more

– Connect your smartphone via Bluetooth while gaming to make on-the-fly adjustments

Source : iOGear





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals