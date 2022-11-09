BenQ MOBIUZ 240Hz gaming monitors

BenQ has introduced a pair of new gaming monitors this month in the form of the MOBIUZ EX270M priced at $400 and the EX270QM priced at $800. BenQ have created both monitors to provide gamers with gaming specific performance boosts and gaming options. For instance the EX270M takes the form of an FHD monitor offering 99% sRGB color space while the EX270QM is a QHD offers gamers 98% P3 and 1.07 billion color hues. Both monitors also offer 1 ms GtG, 240 Hz refresh rate, and support for FreeSync Premium.

“The EX270M and EX270QM are powerful gaming displays that provide gamers with stunning visuals, impeccable audio and smooth performance,” said Jason Lee, manager of LCD line. “We are thrilled to add these two additions to our MOBIUZ monitor line to further to enjoy a customized and immersive gaming experience.”

240Hz gaming monitors

“Imagine a gaming world with no beginning, no end. Where you effortlessly wield your blade, crushing through enemy forces, and going farther than you thought possible. This is MOBIUZ. Here, you will enjoy the ultimate gaming experience that never has to stop. The adventure begins with a belief that you can live your lives to the fullest by getting the most out of gameplay. MOBIUZ is also a commitment to total immersion in the game environment, where you, and your avatar, will never play the same way. MOBIUZ: Become More than You Imagined.”

“Each monitor has innovative gaming-specific display and performance boosts. The two MOBIUZ monitors enhance users’ in-game experience with Light Tuner technology which automatically brightens up sections of the screen, so users are able to see dark details. The monitors are also equipped with five different audio modes, such as FPS, Racing, Pop/Live, Cinema, and sport game, which allow for a customized experience with the monitors. In addition, each monitor offers a wide selection of connectivity options via multiple ports. For console gamers, both monitors are compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, and PS5.”

