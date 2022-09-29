ViewSonic OMNI affordable gaming monitors

ViewSonic has announced the creation and launch of a new range of affordable gaming monitors specifically targeting beginner or casual gamers and taking the form of the ViewSonic OMNI VX2416 and VX2716. The new OMNI VX2416 and VX2716 monitors feature a 1920 x 1080 FHD resolution, a superbly low response time of 1 ms (MPRT), and AMD FreeSync technology and are equipped with integrated speakers HDMI and DisplayPort connections.

Affordable gaming monitors

“Adding to our existing professional gaming and esports series – ELITE, ViewSonic Gaming is expanding with OMNI as part of our ongoing innovation and product development efforts,” said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. “Research suggests that most players do not identify as gamers, and less than a third fit the stereotypical mold of a gamer. With our new OMNI line, we go beyond what a gamer should be and celebrate the fun and creativity of gaming.”

“ViewSonic Gaming is a comprehensive line-up of gaming monitors built for all types of players and gameplay. It consists of the established ELITE series and the all-new OMNI series. ELITE displays and devices are designed with minimalistic style, top-of-the-line specifications, and innovative technology. Ranging from 17″ to 34″, the OMNI displays are designed to equip every player with superior graphical performance for an excellent, silky-smooth gameplay, regardless of their gaming experience or the genre of the game. These quality displays are at an accessible price range, giving a broader audience more opportunity to game.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet for the affordable gaming monitors by ViewSonic, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : ViewSonic



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals