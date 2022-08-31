ViewSonic X11-4K smart 4K home projector $1,600

ViewSonic has launched their new X11-4K smart 4K home projector this week combining true 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR/HLG support. Designed to offer users an immersive cinematic experience from anywhere in your home the portable home projector features a carrying handle and offers 2,400 lumens of brightness, 125% Rec.709 compatibility, and 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 resolution.

Positioned just a few feet from a surface the ViewSonic X11-4K projector is capable of generating a 100 inch picture and features Harman Kardon speakers and the ability to wirelessly mirror your phone screen using Bluetooth as well as connect to gaming consoles and more using the integrated USB-C connection.

Smart 4K home projector

Features include LED-based projector with native 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) resolution at 2,400 LED lumens of brightness, Embedded 5 GHz high-speed Wi-Fi, Bluetooth In/Out; Built-in Harman Kardon speakers, HDR content support, 125% Rec.709 color accuracy and exclusive Cinema SuperColor+ technology and connectivity options in the form of HDMI 2.0/HDCP 1.4/2.2, USB 2.0 Type A and Type C. Bluetooth Audio In/Out, 3.5 mm Audio In/Out, HDMI ARC and RJ45.

“The X11-4K, the latest in the ViewSonic X-Series of smart 4K projectors, offers enhanced features and a smaller form factor to ensure an amazing home entertainment experience,” said Mia Shen, Sr. Business Line Manager of Projectors at ViewSonic. “The projector delivers amazing image reproduction, while the 5 GHz high-speed Wi-Fi allows users to wirelessly share and stream content from other devices. With Bluetooth In/Out functionality, the X11-4K projector can be used as a stand-alone speaker. Harman Kardon speakers and stunning picture quality give users a truly immersive visual and audio experience.”

“With an easy carry handle, this projector can be moved from room to room and even outdoors for backyard parties. Setup is effortless with instant auto focus, H/V keystone and 4-corner adjustments. In addition, a short throw lens can deliver images up to 100” when the projector is placed just a few feet away from a wall or screen. “

Source : ViewSonic

