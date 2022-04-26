ViewSonic X1000 4K LED soundbar projector

ViewSonic has won an iF Design Awards 2022 for its X1000 4K LED soundbar projector launched last year which is capable of creating a 100″ image to be projected from just 38 cm away within image created in resolutions of 4K UHD. The X1000-4K has a 30,000 hour lifespan, offerin more than 6 times longer than traditional lamp-based units and features integrated wireless connectivity for screen mirroring as well as Bluetooth to connect additional audio devices.

“The ViewSonic X1000-4K Ultra Short Throw Smart LED Soundbar Projector delivers a completely immersive audiovisual experience right out of the box by fusing performance with elegance while melding into your modern lifestyle. Equipped with true 4K UHD resolution and 0.25 ultra-short throw ratio, the X1000-4K provides an impressive 100” image from a distance of only 38cm.

Features of the X1000 4K LED Soundbar Projector

– True 4K HDR visual experience

– Ultra Short Throw gives you a 100″ screen from 38cm away

– Cinema SuperColor+™ Technology with 125% Rec.709

– 2nd generation LED Technology with 30,000 hours lifespan

– 40W Integrated Harman Kardon soundbar

– Smart streaming and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity

Further features include 2nd generation LED technology with enhanced brightness, superior color display (125% Rec. 709), and a lifespan of 30,000 hours. An integrated 40W Harman Kardon-customized soundbar delivers room-filling crystal clear audio perfect for music and movies. The X1000-4K may be utilized as a Bluetooth soundbar or connected to a subwoofer to create a 2.1 audio system. Embedded Wi-Fi connectivity and built-in app center make streaming content easier than it’s ever been before.”

“ViewSonic has been working to reimagine what’s possible with projection solutions that can blend into consumers’ lifestyles and living spaces seamlessly, the X1000-4K is a combination of these efforts. The projector combines phenomenal visual detail and an immersive audio experience in a sleek industrial design, transforming a tech device into a meaningful interior artifact.”

Source : ViewSonic

