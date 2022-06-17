X300 1080p LED wireless projector with Harman Kardon speakers

X300 is a new wireless LED projector and speaker system offering a full HD 1080p projector complete with Harman Kardon speakers and integrated rechargeable battery allowing you to stream movies and memories wherever you may be. Launched on Indiegogo the campaign has already raised over £100,000 with still 28 days remaining. Making sure the LED projector makes the jump from concept into production.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $749 or £606 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“The NOMVDIC X300 is an artfully-designed Smart Portable Speaker & Projector for spectacular adventures on the go. From sound to space, unlock your imagination to create versatile experiences effortlessly. Designed for you who seek more. Don’t limit your viewing, listening, or gaming experience to just your living room. 3,000,000:1 native contrast delivers stunning 100” imagery on any surface–day or night.”

LED wireless projector

If the X300 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the X300 wireless LED projector project view the promotional video below.

“X300’s custom-designed Harman Kardon speakers deliver a new standard in portable projector sound quality. Get more vibrant treble, balanced mids, and deeper bass for a crisp, three-dimensional audio experience above conventional projectors. Designed to be user-friendly with a lower barrier to entry than more complicated projector setups. Ultra-fast 5Ghz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth let you cast or screen-mirror content on the big screen from any of your devices cable-free.”

“The built-in 10,000mAh battery provides up to 6 hours of audio or 3 hours of projection making it a must-have for your next camping trip or rooftop party. Easily extend your streaming time with a portable power bank.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the wireless LED projector, jump over to the official X300 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

